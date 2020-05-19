19.05.2020 01:47:00

Rockford Fosgate® Color Optix™ Subwoofers Available Now

TEMPE, Ariz., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is happy to announce that they are now shipping the new 10-inch M2 Color Optix™ subwoofers designed for use in sealed box applications. The products will ship to customers just as the boating season kicks off in many parts of the country.

Rockford Fosgate M2 Series 10 inch Subwoofers

These subwoofers are part of the Element Ready™ line-up that Rockford Fosgate introduced last November. They feature the IP67 certified rating as well as Deutsch™ and Amphenol™ connectors for true plug and play integration and Rockford's VERSA switch for series or parallel wiring at the flip of switch.

Customers may order the subwoofers in a variety of configurations including black, white, black with stainless insert, or white with stainless insert then customize them by connecting an optional Color Optix™ Controller and RF Connect App that adds the ability to choose their own color patterns.

For more information on the complete line of Color Optix™ products please visit RockfordFosgate.com.

Complete line of M2 Series Products Available:

M2D2-10S/ M2D2-10SB

10" DVC 2Ω Color Optix Sealed Enclosure Marine Subwoofer

M2D4-10S / M2D4-10SB

10" DVC 4Ω Color Optix Sealed Enclosure Marine Subwoofer

M2D2-10I / M2D2-10IB

10" DVC 2Ω Color Optix Infinite Baffle Marine Subwoofer

M2D4-10I / M2D4-10IB

10" DVC 4Ω Color Optix Infinite Baffle Marine Subwoofer

M2-65 / M2-65B

6.5" Color Optix Marine 2-Way System

M2-8 / M2-8B

8" Color Optix Marine 2-Way System

M2-TS

1" Marine Add-On Tweeter Kit

About Rockford Corporation
Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, the Rockford Corporation markets and distributes high-performance audio systems for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market.  Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a publicly traded company and manufactures its products under the brand Rockford Fosgate(R).

(PRNewsfoto/Rockford Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rockford-fosgate-color-optix-subwoofers-available-now-301061267.html

SOURCE Rockford Fosgate

