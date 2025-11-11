Rocket Lab USA, Inc. Q3 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) reported Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$18.26 million, or -$0.03 per share. This compares with -$51.94 million, or -$0.10 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.08 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 48.0% to $155.08 million from $104.81 million last year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$18.26 Mln. vs. -$51.94 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.03 vs. -$0.10 last year. -Revenue: $155.08 Mln vs. $104.81 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $170 Mln - $180 Mln