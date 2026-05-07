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Rara Terra Minerals Aktie 12987207 / CA75382L1031

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07.05.2026 22:56:23

Rocket Lab Q1 Loss Narrows, Announces Q2 Outlook, Deal To Buy Motiv Space, Multi-Launch Contract

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) announced its first-quarter financial results, reporting a net loss of $45 million, or $0.07 a share, compared to $60.6 million, or $0.12 a share, last year.

Total revenues rose to $200.3 million from $122.6 million in the prior year.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, the company expects revenue between $225 million and $240 million, and adjusted EBITDA loss of between $20 million and $26 million.

While reporting the first-quarter results, Rocket Lab made several significant announcements.

Agreement to acquire Motiv Space Systems -

The company has entered into a definite agreement to acquire Motiv Space Systems for an undisclosed sum. The deal is expected to position Rocket Lab to play a critical role in future lunar and planetary exploration missions, and expand into significant national security programs. Following the acquisition, set to close during the second quarter of 2026, Motiv will be renamed as 'Rocket Lab Robotics.'

Largest Multi-Launch contract -

The company has signed its largest multi-launch order, which includes dedicated missions on five Neutron and three Electron rockets for a confidential customer with the launches baselined for 2026-2029. Notably, pricing for these launches aligns with Rocket Lab's average selling price for Neutron and Electron.

Rocket Lab and Raytheon selected for U.S. Space Force's Space Based Interceptor Program -

The company and Raytheon, a unit of RTX Corp. (RTX), have been selected to demonstrate advanced capabilities for the United States Space Force's Space Based Interceptor program.

$30 Million Contract for HASTE Hypersonic Rocket Launch

The company has been selected by defense technology company Anduril Industries for multiple hypersonic test flights with its HASTE launch vehicle. The multi-launch contract includes three HASTE hypersonic test launches that will take place from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 2 in Virginia.

During the after hours trading, RKLB is climbing 5.88 percent, to $83.29 on the Nasdaq.

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Trading Signals: Stadler Rail: Auf dem richtigen Gleis

Der Zughersteller ist dabei, zentrale Bremsklötze zu lösen. Mit einem optimistischen Ausblick hat Stadler Rail die Investoren dazu gebracht, wieder einzusteigen - jetzt nimmt der Mid Cap Fahrt auf.

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Short 13’746.61 19.53 B62SOU
Short 14’028.27 13.77 BVLSMU
Short 14’565.40 8.83 S6WBNU
SMI-Kurs: 13’135.43 07.05.2026 17:30:09
Long 12’646.13 19.39 SI6BUU
Long 12’376.39 13.98 S9OBOU
Long 11’834.47 8.91 S69BTU
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