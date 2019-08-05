Roche to showcase how health networks are driving change through innovation in the lab and beyond at AACC 2019 Clinical Lab Expo

INDIANAPOLIS and ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) will launch its presence at the American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) 2019 Clinical Lab Expo in Anaheim by showcasing how health networks are driving change in the lab and beyond.

The Roche booth (#1013) will feature customer testimonials about how Roche has helped make change possible at their healthcare institutions.

Summit Medical Group: Shifted from antigen-based RIDTs to molecular point of care testing for Influenza A/B, RSV and Strep A, which resulted in faster diagnosis and therapeutic intervention.

Huntsville Hospital: Transformed the lab through total automation, which resulted in greater consolidation and standardization, expanded lab services, increased testing capacity without adding more employees, reduced send-out test volume and improved employee satisfaction.

Advent Health: Partnered with Roche to rebuild their lab from the ground up, which resulted in creating a more efficient lab through automation and increasing patient satisfaction through timely test results.

The Roche booth will also feature the latest solutions from the company's clinical lab portfolio, including chemistry, molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, automation and digital diagnostics.

Roche continues to expand the Integrated Core Lab by consolidating and integrating a wider range of platforms across other disciplines that include molecular diagnostics and testing in coagulation, hematology and urinalysis. Roche solutions are also designed to address the lab's future needs, with pre-analytics and the next generation of automation that provides the ability to expand into liquid-based cytology and compatible analytics, all potentially connectable.

The automation area will include a fully automated configuration of an integrated core lab that consolidates routine chemistry and molecular testing.

Highlighted products in the booth include:

cobas® pro integrated solutions — An integrated mid-to-high volume solution for clinical chemistry and immunochemistry testing needs that is designed to achieve reduced maintenance and increased throughput through a scalable and modular system. Not available for use in the U.S. Pending 510(k) clearance.

— An integrated mid-to-high volume solution for clinical chemistry and immunochemistry testing needs that is designed to achieve reduced maintenance and increased throughput through a scalable and modular system. cobas® prime -- A pre-analytical system designed for standard processing and cross-contamination control of molecular samples. Not available for use in the U.S.

-- A pre-analytical system designed for standard processing and cross-contamination control of molecular samples. cobas® e 801 module — High-volume immunoassay platform that provides nearly twice the throughput on the same footprint as its predecessor.

— High-volume immunoassay platform that provides nearly twice the throughput on the same footprint as its predecessor. cobas® c 513 analyzer — Fully automated chemistry platform that raises the standard in HbA1c testing throughput.

— Fully automated chemistry platform that raises the standard in HbA1c testing throughput. cobas® 6800 system — Fully automated, moderate-complexity platform that brings transformational efficiency gains to molecular diagnostics.

— Fully automated, moderate-complexity platform that brings transformational efficiency gains to molecular diagnostics. cobas ® Connection Module (CCM) — High-volume automation solution that provides connectivity across disciplines and third-party platforms.

— High-volume automation solution that provides connectivity across disciplines and third-party platforms. cobas® Liat ® PCR system — Point-of-care analyzer with CLIA-waived, real-time PCR tests for flu A/B, flu A/B + RSV and strep A that provide lab-quality results in 20 minutes or less.

The booth also includes a futures area that offers a glimpse into diagnostics products that are not yet available for sale in the U.S.

In addition, Roche is continuing its commitment to discuss critical industry issues by sponsoring two workshops in conjunction with the AACC 2019 annual meeting:

Making YOUR words matter: The Secret to a Successful Lab Stewardship Program

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

11:30 am - 12:30 pm

Exhibit Hall Industry Workshop Theater 2

Speakers

Jane A. Dickerson, PhD, Co-Director, Clinical Chemistry; Director, Reference Lab Services Seattle Children's Hospital, Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Laboratory Medicine University of Washington

Elise A. Occhipinti, MD, Ochsner Health System

Session Overview

When selected carefully, words can motivate and strengthen the impact your laboratory can have within your organization, and benefit patient care. However, in a vacuum, words are meaningless – they need data and facts to support them. Join Jane A. Dickerson, PhD and Elise A. Occhipinti. M.D. as they share how you can marry lab data with communication strategies to create and inspire lab stewardship initiatives in your organization.

From the Lab to the Emergency Department: The Benefit of hsTnT in the US Since 2017

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

11:30 am - 12:30 pm

Exhibit Hall Industry Workshop Theater 1

Speakers

Nam Tran, PhD, Directory of Chemistry & Toxicology, Department of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine at University of California Davis.

Sean X. Neath, MD, University of California, San Diego

Session Overview

Nam Tran, PhD, and Sean Neath, MD, will share how hsTnT improved chest pain assessment, emergency department efficiency, CMS quality measures and resource utilization. A review of the current high sensitive Troponin options, including strategies for assessing risk and applying mitigation strategies, will also be presented.

