Roche receives CE Mark for new and updated molecular cobas 6800/8800 systems, enhancing laboratory efficiency and testing capabilities

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’716 0.3%  SPI 15’616 0.1%  Dow 43’914 -0.5%  DAX 20’426 0.1%  Euro 0.9339 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’966 0.1%  Gold 2’687 0.2%  Bitcoin 89’254 0.0%  Dollar 0.8925 0.1%  Öl 73.4 0.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
WKB-Aktite: Walliser Kantonalbank mit Neuorganisation der Generaldirektion
Deutsche Sparkassen bleiben skeptisch: Warum der Bitcoin trotz Rekordhoch keine Empfehlung ist
Beste Wechselkurse - Bis zu 84% günstiger
Trump-Sieg als Katalysator: Weltraum-Aktie mit Mega-Gewinnen
Amazon-Pakete: Das steckt hinter den Codes auf der Verpackung
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Roche Aktie [Symbol: RO / Valor: 1203211]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.12.2024 07:00:00

Roche receives CE Mark for new and updated molecular cobas 6800/8800 systems, enhancing laboratory efficiency and testing capabilities

Roche
271.18 CHF 0.65%
Kaufen / Verkaufen
  • The new cobas 6800/8800 systems 2.0 enhances throughput, run flexibility, enables sample prioritisation and is available as an upgrade to existing systems in healthcare settings around the world.
  • Laboratories can now perform a wider range of tests on a single solution, simplifying laboratory logistics and helping to optimise the use of resources.

Basel, 13 December 2024 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today the CE certification of the new cobas® 6800/8800 systems 2.0. The update significantly enhances the efficiency of laboratories by optimising resources, reducing downtime, consolidating test menus, and increasing throughput. These improvements ultimately promise a more streamlined diagnostics experience for healthcare professionals and their patients.

"This update marks another significant milestone for Roche,” said Matt Sause, CEO of Roche Diagnostics. "With our history of leading innovation in automated molecular testing, it represents another competitive leap forward in our efforts to advance PCR technology by combining unprecedented throughput together with the flexibility that laboratories require to deliver for physicians and patients.”

Unified User Experience and Innovative Technologies
The majority of the cobas test menu is available with the release of the update, including the powerful new Temperature-Activated Generation of Signal (TAGS) technology. TAGS technology enables up to 15 targets to be detected simultaneously in a single patient sample on the high throughput molecular diagnostic analysers cobas 5800, 6800 and 8800 systems.

The cobas 6800/8800 systems are designed to address challenges faced by mid-to-high volume molecular testing laboratories. Bringing the latest innovations to transform the testing experience, the systems offer intelligent workflows, unrivalled throughput, proven performance, established reliability, and outstanding flexibility.

With this upgrade, the cobas family of solutions provides a unified user experience, incorporating significant innovations from the newest addition to the family, the cobas 5800 system.

The U.S. 510(k) clearance from the FDA will follow with submission planned for 2025. 

About Roche
Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world’s largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

For over 125 years, sustainability has been an integral part of Roche’s business. As a science-driven company, our greatest contribution to society is developing innovative medicines and diagnostics that help people live healthier lives. Roche is committed to the Science Based Targets initiative and the Sustainable Markets Initiative to achieve net zero by 2045.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

Roche Global Media Relations
Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: media.relations@roche.com

Hans Trees, PhD
Phone: +41 79 407 72 58 		Sileia Urech
Phone: +41 79 935 81 48

 
Nathalie Altermatt
Phone: +41 79 771 05 25 		Lorena Corfas
Phone: +41 79 568 24 95

 
Simon Goldsborough
Phone: +44 797 32 72 915 		Karsten Kleine
Phone: +41 79 461 86 83

 
Nina Mählitz
Phone: +41 79 327 54 74 		Kirti Pandey
Phone: +49 172 6367262

 
Yvette Petillon
Phone: +41 79 961 92 50 		Dr Rebekka Schnell
Phone: +41 79 205 27 03

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Roche Holding AG (Inhaberaktie)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Roche Holding AG (Inhaberaktie)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Mut zum Risiko – BX Morningcall mit Dr. Ralf Seiz & François Bloch

🔔🔔🔔 ﻿Im heutigen BX Morningcall Spezial gibt Dr. Ralf Seiz, CEO und Gründer der Finreon AG, spannende Einblicke in innovative Anlagelösungen. Als Spin-off der Universität St. Gallen bietet Finreon Strategien an, die Diversifikation und Risikomanagement vereinen – unter anderem durch die systematische Reduktion von Aktienkonzentrationen und die Nutzung von Volatilitätsprämien.

Zusammen mit dem Investmentstrategen François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel von BX Swiss spricht der promovierte Ökonom auch über die aktuellen wirtschaftlichen Herausforderungen und gibt exklusive Einblicke in seine persönlichen Anlageprojekte.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Mut zum Risiko – BX Morningcall mit Dr. Ralf Seiz & François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12.12.24 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
12.12.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Schweiz – Diffuse Lichtblicke/Pharma – Lukrativer Schlankheitstrend
12.12.24 SMI stoppt Talfahrt
12.12.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 12.12.2024
11.12.24 Why Young Professionals are Giving Back Through Mentorship
11.12.24 BP"s Wandel vom Öl-Giganten zum Wegbereiter der Energiewende
11.12.24 Mut zum Risiko – BX Morningcall mit Dr. Ralf Seiz & François Bloch
10.12.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Sandoz, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’236.36 18.93 BNHSCU
Short 12’454.79 13.97 OGSSMU
Short 12’943.88 8.79 5FUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’715.85 12.12.2024 17:30:18
Long 11’259.15 19.89 SSSMSU
Long 10’995.29 13.81 SSRMOU
Long 10’543.35 8.99 SSDMNU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB senkt Leitzins überraschend deutlich: SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schliesst fester -- Wall Street schliesslich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich höher
SNB senkt den Leitzins
Freude bei Trump Media-Anlegern: Trump läutet heute NYSE-Eröffnungsglocke - Aktie zeitweise höher
XRP Prognose: Ist ein Anstieg auf über 60 US Dollar möglich?
Helvetia-Aktie gibt dennoch deutlich nach: Helvetia will mit neuem Strategiefokus profitabler werden
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Schindler-Titel tiefer: Bei Schindler endet Ära Napoli - Paolo Compagna folgt als CEO
NVIDIA-CEO Huang nennt diese Aktie als nächsten KI-Profiteur
Investment-Tipp: So bewertet Deutsche Bank AG die Siemens Energy-Aktie
AEVIS VICTORIA SA &#8211; AEVIS VICTORIA gibt die &#220;bernahme des Spitals Zofingen durch Swiss Medical Network und eine strategische Partnerschaft mit dem Kantonsspital Aarau bekannt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Roter Wochenausklang: Klare Abgaben in China und Japan

An den asiatischen Börsen geht es am Freitag abwärts. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit leichten Gewinnen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich letztendlich ebenso höher. Anleger an der Wall Street hielten sich in Deckung.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten