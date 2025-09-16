Roche Holding Integrates Its Continuous Glucose Monitoring Solution With MySugr App

(RTTNews) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY.PK), Tuesday announced the integration of Accu-Chek SmartGuide's AI-enabled predictive continuous glucose monitoring solution with the mySugr diabetes management app, offering customers access to an AI-enabled predictive solution.

The integration is expected to simplify daily decision-making by visualising and analysing all their therapy data in one place, the company added.

During clinical evaluations, the solution has exceeded high performance requirements in all advanced predictive features.

The real world data was presented at a Roche symposium at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes annual meeting.

Currently, Roche's stock is trading at $41.09, up 0.29 percent on the OTC Markets.