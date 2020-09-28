ROCASE Boutique Hotel Now Open

SHANGHAI, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ROCASE Boutique Hotel opened in the heart of Wuxi, China on Friday, September 25th. The new hotel has been conceived as a bespoke work-of-art to bring new lifestyle perspectives to East China and will be an ideal 'staycation' destination for residents of nearby Shanghai, Hangzhou and other Eastern Chinese cities.

Designed to cater to sophisticated and discerning guests, ROCASE is a fashion-forward new hotel brand poised to make a big splash in the market. As guests engage with the curated way-of-life of international tastemakers, they will experience individualized hospitality and glamour through the ROCASE lens.

The theme of the hotel is one of a glamorous and celebratory western lifestyle and the motto that "Every guest feels like a star, celebrated through the bespoke world of ROCASE." This is the newest hotel brand from Hong Leong Group Singapore, a professional real estate developer and hotel operator responsible for more than 145 hotels worldwide.

"As a lifestyle destination, our new hotel brings international glamour and excitement to East China," saidDavid Yap, General Manager of ROCASE Wuxi Boutique Hotel. "Exceptional thought and craft has gone in to every element of the hotel. ROCASE is the new hotspot of East China where people will come to experience the latest lifestyle trends. This will be a place to enjoy avant-garde dining, entertainment, leisure and events. We want every stay to be remarkable, opening up new lifestyle experiences and giving guests a foray into new worlds."

Ideally positioned in Wuxi's prime area - the Liangxi District, ROCASE Wuxi Boutique Hotel is situated within the new Riviera Lifestyle Center, a new mixed-use complex offering approximately 138,000 m² of residential, commercial and retail offerings, also opening this Autumn. The complex is adjacent to the city's major tourist attractions including the Nanchang Temple and Nanchang Canal Scenic Walking Street. Hotel Guests will be situated at the perfect location to fully enjoy & explore all that Wuxi has to offer, including the UNESCO World Heritage Site Grand Canal - one of the oldest and longest canals in the world - and the historical Huishan Ancient Town at the foot of the majestic Huishan Mountain.

From the moment guests enter the hotel, they will be delighted with the multi-sensorial ambience created through cutting edge 3D projection, with artistic applications of music and lighting technology. 59 boldly designed guest rooms and suites in 11 distinct style themes each immerse guests in new lifestyle experiences. With so many themes to experience, every visit is a new discovery to engage the spirit and imagination. All guest rooms feature state-of-the-art adjustable mood lighting, temperature controls, and built-in Bluetooth sound systems. Rooms are well-appointed with luxury bedding, LCD TVs, ensuite open bathrooms with separate bath tub and shower, tea & coffee facilities, and mini bar.

The hotel's restaurants and lounges are captivating social destinations. The Lobby Bar is an artistically immersive space perfect to enjoy a premium whiskey, artisanal cocktail, or a bottle of fine wine at any time of day. Signature restaurant Starz is a theater of culinary flair with an open kitchen offering a captivating view of the Chef's fine dining expertise. The Starz Bar with hot new music and entertainment is an alluring magnet for nightlife connoisseurs. Chinese Restaurant serves Chinese cuisine with creative molecular gastronomy techniques. Star Cafe is a European-style, eclectic gourmet cafe which will enrapture guests with the rich aromas of fresh coffee and pastries. Star Cafe serves both Western cuisine options and creative Asian fusion delicacies, offering ample selections for every mood. The pioneering Mocktail Lounge brings the sophistication of modern mixology to virgin beverages.

With over 300 m² of dedicated event space, four meeting rooms and one ballroom that can be combined in versatile configurations, ROCASE is an ideal venue for a wide range of celebrations, events, and business conferences. The Grand ballroom is approximately 207 square metres and features theme-based experiential lighting to suit any mood and make that special event a memorable one. With state-of-the-art audio-visual facilities, customized catering, and on-site event planning recommendations, the venue can cater to any number of functions from intimate cocktail receptions and exclusive VIP product launches to Gala dinners and Weddings.

A key feature of the hotel is the range of entertainment and leisure facilities. Guests have access to a range of four recreation and game rooms, including mini golf, virtual reality simulation, KTV, and a gaming room with shuffleboard and darts. Facilities also include an expansive fully-equipped gym, 25 x 10 meter heated indoor swimming pool, and whirlpool tub. At The Star Spa, guests can enjoy a range of massages, facials, and specialized treatments.

ROCASE will surprise and delight guests as the region's new lifestyle destination. ROCASE Wuxi Boutique Hotel is located at 33 & 35 Yongle East Road, Liangxi District, Wuxi City, Jiangsu, China. For more information see www.rocasehotels.com

