02.07.2019 00:54:00

Roc Nation Sports signs Kyrie Irving, enters into partnership with Hermetic Friends; Irving to sign with Brooklyn Nets

NEW YORK, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Roc Nation Sports announced the signing of Kyrie Irving as well as a partnership with his business entity Hermetic Friends. Additionally, Irving announced he will sign with the Brooklyn Nets.

Born in Melbourne, Australia, and raised in West Orange, New Jersey, Irving attended Duke University and was the first overall pick of the 2011 NBA Draft. Irving is a six-time All Star, 2016 NBA Champion and 2016 Olympic gold medalist. 

ABOUT HERMETIC FRIENDS:
Established in 2019, Hermetic Friends is a business entity co-founded by six-time NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving and his business partner, Alex Jones. Hermetic Friends was built to manage current business partnerships and pursue future opportunities.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Ron Berkowitz, ron@berkcommunications.com 
Clark Williams, clark@berkcommunications.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roc-nation-sports-signs-kyrie-irving-enters-into-partnership-with-hermetic-friends-irving-to-sign-with-brooklyn-nets-300878964.html

SOURCE Roc Nation Sports

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

01.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.90% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Alcon Inc
01.07.19
DAX-Future: Sprung über die Resistance
01.07.19
Anstoss in die zweite Hälfte
01.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
01.07.19
Vontobel: derimail - AMS mit 40% Barriere
01.07.19
SMI dürfte wieder Fahrt aufnehmen
26.06.19
Slack Börsengang: Perfektes Timing und glückliches Händchen I BX Swiss
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So könnte die US-Notenbank die Kursrally beim Bitcoin weiter antreiben
Cembra Money Bank zahlt dreistelligen Millionenbetrag für Cashgate - Aktie legt zu
Tesla: Probleme nicht nur bei der Autosparte, sondern auch bei SolarCity
LafargeHolcim angeblich an Bauchemiegeschäft von BASF interessiert - Lafarge-Aktie und BASF-Papiere springen an
Dow letztlich Plus -- SMI geht höher aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Nikkei und Shanghai Composite legen letztlich kräftig zu
So könnte Facebook mit der eigenen Kryptowährung Libra noch mehr Geld verdienen
Juni 2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Juni 2019: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe im vergangenen Monat
Apple muss wegen schwacher iPhone-Verkäufe eine Vertragsstrafe an Samsung zahlen
Was dem Bitcoin wirklich zu seinem Höhenflug verhilft

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow letztlich Plus -- SMI geht höher aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Nikkei und Shanghai Composite legen letztlich kräftig zu
Die Wall Street startete mit Gewinnen in die neue Woche. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Montag mit einem kräftigen Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX verzeichnete ebenfalls einen Kurssprung. Die wiederaufgenommenen Handelsgespräche verhalfen auch den Börsen in Fernost zu kräftigen Kursgewinnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB