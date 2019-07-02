NEW YORK, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Roc Nation Sports announced the signing of Kyrie Irving as well as a partnership with his business entity Hermetic Friends. Additionally, Irving announced he will sign with the Brooklyn Nets.

Born in Melbourne, Australia, and raised in West Orange, New Jersey, Irving attended Duke University and was the first overall pick of the 2011 NBA Draft. Irving is a six-time All Star, 2016 NBA Champion and 2016 Olympic gold medalist.

ABOUT HERMETIC FRIENDS:

Established in 2019, Hermetic Friends is a business entity co-founded by six-time NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving and his business partner, Alex Jones. Hermetic Friends was built to manage current business partnerships and pursue future opportunities.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Ron Berkowitz, ron@berkcommunications.com

Clark Williams, clark@berkcommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roc-nation-sports-signs-kyrie-irving-enters-into-partnership-with-hermetic-friends-irving-to-sign-with-brooklyn-nets-300878964.html

SOURCE Roc Nation Sports