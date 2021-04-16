RoboMQ Offers Certified ServiceNow Integration Connectors on Connect iPaaS

MCLEAN, Va., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboMQ, recognized by Gartner, Forrester, and MarketsandMarket as a leading Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) provider, is proud to announce the availability of Certified ServiceNow API connectors on its Connect iPaaS platform. This partnership provides ServiceNow customers easy access to building integration workflows that automate business processes with SaaS, cloud, and enterprise applications.

With its modern, intuitive, and no-code user experience (UX), Connect iPaaS provides business users and citizen integrators a platform to automate business processes by integrating best-of-breed SaaS, cloud, on-premises, and ERP applications in a matter of minutes and hours.

The certified ServiceNow connector follows new secure API integration guidelines provided by ServiceNow. Leveraging the ServiceNow APIs, RoboMQ offers a no-code, visual widgets-based approach to data and workflow integration of ServiceNow with leading ERPs and CRM like Salesforce, Dynamics 365, SAP, Workday, ADP, NetSuite, Coupa, Magento, PagerDuty, Active Directory, Business Central and many others. End-users of ServiceNow can create real-time data integration and data sync workflows using the API abstracted as visual objects. Complex data mapping and business logic can be applied using conditions, if-then-else, and excel style functions.

"Similar results can be achieved by programming the API provided by ServiceNow using many of the available integration platforms. However, the key differentiation that RoboMQ brings is the ability to build workflows in minutes and hours vs weeks and months of development projects with associated time and cost risks leading to missed opportunities for the businesses," says Bramh Gupta, the CEO of RoboMQ.

RoboMQ highlights many of the business scenarios that the Certified ServiceNow connectors can accomplish. Providing "One-view" of service management across all customer touchpoints from CRM to internal operations and third-party vendors can provide much-needed responsiveness to customer service in retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and other industries. Human Resources can integrate HR systems with ServiceNow to automate employee onboarding, off-boarding, and approval workflows. Service Order fulfillment could be another business process that can be automated with ServiceNow connectors.

"ServiceNow connectors on Connect iPaaS meets stringent security, access control, and data integrity requirements by ServiceNow. It can provide much-needed peace of mind when building workflows with ServiceNow," says Jack Huang, the Product Lead at RoboMQ.

ServiceNow customers can start using the certified connectors by installing it from ServiceNow store. They can then use their existing Connect iPaaS subscription or sign up for a free trial.

About ServiceNow

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, ServiceNow is one of the fastest-growing enterprise cloud software companies in the world with annual revenue nearing $3 billion. ServiceNow specializes in IT services management (ITSM), IT operations management (ITOM), and IT business management (ITBM) solutions.

About RoboMQ

RoboMQ is a SaaS product development company behind the next generation of integration middleware and microservices application development platforms for the cloud, hybrid cloud, SaaS, enterprise applications, and IoT.

Related Images

servicenow-on-connect-ipaas.png

ServiceNow on Connect iPaaS

Certified ServiceNow connector on Connect iPaaS

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robomq-offers-certified-servicenow-integration-connectors-on-connect-ipaas-301270342.html

SOURCE RoboMQ