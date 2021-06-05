SMI 11’571 0.5%  SPI 14’919 0.6%  Dow 34’756 0.5%  DAX 15’693 0.4%  Euro 1.0942 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’089 0.3%  Gold 1’891 1.1%  Bitcoin 33’436 -5.4%  Dollar 0.8991 -0.5%  Öl 71.6 0.4% 
05.06.2021 04:02:00

RoboMQ Listed Among Top Integration Platform Service Providers by Forrester

MCLEAN, Va., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboMQ has been listed as one of the top Integration Platform Service Providers in Forrester's "Now Tech: Integration Platforms, Q2 2021" report. This report provides a holistic view of vendors in the integration platforms market and cherry-picks the best of the breed.

The vendors have been listed in this report based on their integration capabilities such as Focused iPaaS, Enterprise iPaaS, iPaaS for Citizen Integration, iPaaS for Event-driven Architecture, and Connected Intelligence Integration. The categorization has also been done based on market presence and annual revenue, starting with large established players ($200 million or more in revenue), midsize providers ($30 to $200 million in revenue), and small providers (less than $30 million in revenue).

RoboMQ has been listed as a small-sized player for its capabilities in providing Focused iPaaS and iPaaS for Citizen Integration with powerful no-code UX-based integration capabilities along with support for low-code integration development for advanced users. These categories demonstrate RoboMQ's expertise in implementing a broad yet specialized core set of integrations that can accommodate the needs of experts as well as citizen integrators with easy-to-use templates, interfaces, and wizards in its integration solutions.

Commenting about RoboMQ's inclusion in the Forrester's Integration Platforms: Q2, 2021 report, Bramh Gupta, the CEO of RoboMQ, said, "RoboMQ has been providing enterprise-grade iPaaS and hybrid integration solutions for almost a decade now and this inclusion is a testament that, over the years, we have acquired immense expertise in this space. As we continue to grow, we look forward to helping enterprises drive business growth through business process automation leveraging the API economy."

Over the years, RoboMQ has helped businesses in the healthcare, finance & insurance, retail, hospitality, and CPG with its API and Data Integration products like Connect iPaaS, Hybrid Integration Platform, and Pre-packed Integration Products (PIPs) to automate some or all of their business processes whether on-premises, on-cloud or in a hybrid environment. The integration solutions of RoboMQ enable experts as well non-technical integrators to build API and data integrations to automate critical business processes on no-code Connect iPaaS UX or on low-code Hybrid Integration Platform (HIP).

This listing as one of the top integration platform service providers by Forrester endorses RoboMQ's next-generation capabilities in driving business growth and profitability with business process automation.

About RoboMQ
RoboMQ is a leading SaaS company providing next-generation integration tools and microservices platforms for the Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, SaaS, On-premise, and Enterprise applications. It offers products like Connect iPaaS, Hybrid Integration Platform (HIP), and Prepackaged Integration Products (PIPs) for business users and integration specialists alike to automate business workflows in minutes.

Press Contact: Eric Koch, eric.koch@robomq.io

Connect iPaaS for no-code API and Data Integration
Connect iPaaS provides no-code drag-and-drop UX to build business process automation with leading CRM and ERP applications using APIs and data as visual widgets.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Anleger brauchen starke Nerven | BX Swiss TV

Wer in Bitcoin oder andern Krypto Währungen investiert ist, benötigt wieder starke Nerven. Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Wie man mit einer so hohen Volatilität umgehen kann und wie die anderen Kryptowährungen reagieren erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

