Roblox To Require Facial Age Checks For Chat In Major Safety Push

(RTTNews) - Roblox (RBLX) is introducing facial age checks for anyone who wants to use chat, becoming the first major gaming or communication platform to make age verification compulsory for communication features. The company said this update is meant to set a new safety standard and create more age-appropriate interactions across the platform.

Users will need to complete the age check either through facial age estimation or with ID verification. Once verified, they will be placed into age groups and allowed to chat only with users in similar ranges unless they are added as Trusted Connections. Roblox said this approach helps protect younger players while still letting families interact when needed.

Age checks begin rolling out in December in select countries and will expand worldwide in January. The process is done through the device camera, with images handled by verification partner Persona and deleted immediately after use. The company said chat access will be blocked for anyone who does not complete the check.

Roblox will assign users into groups such as under 9, 9 to 12, 13 to 15, 16 to 17, 18 to 20, and 21 plus. Chat for users under 9 will stay off by default unless a parent gives consent, and chat outside of experiences will remain restricted for players under 13. Trusted Connections will let verified users over 13 chat freely with people they know.

The company will also require age checks next year to access social media links on profiles and experience pages. Roblox said this is part of a larger safety framework that includes monitored text and voice chat, strict content filtering for younger users, limits on links, and tools that let users block or report others.

Age verification will also extend to creator collaboration features in Roblox Studio early next year. Roblox said these steps build on more than 145 safety updates launched this year and urged the rest of the industry to adopt similar standards.

Tuesday RBLX closed at $101.73, up 0.45%, and now trades after hours at $101.67, down 0.05% on the NYSE.