05.02.2026 23:34:44

Roblox Corporation Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Roblox Corporation (RBLX), an online entertainment platform, on Thursday announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. The company reported higher revenue but wider losses compared to the same periods in 2024.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Roblox's revenue rose to $1.4 billion, up from $988 million year-over-year. However, the company posted a higher net loss of $318 million, compared to a net loss of $221 million in the prior-year quarter.

Loss per share was $0.45, compared to a loss per share of $0.33 in the fourth quarter of 2024. This increase in net losses was driven by higher developer exchange fees, infrastructure, trust, and safety costs.

For the full year 2025, Roblox's revenue increased to $4.8 billion, compared to $3.6 billion in 2024. The company reported a net loss of $1.07 billion for 2025, compared to a net loss of approximately $1 billion in the prior year.

The full-year loss per share was $1.54, broadly in line with the $1.55 loss per share reported in 2024, as operating expenses continued to rise despite higher interest income.

RBLX 8s is currently trading after hours at $71.09, up $10.52 or 17.37 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.