Robit Aktie
ROBIT PLC’S FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2024

Robit
ROBIT PLC          STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE          23 OCTOBER 2023 AT 18.15 EEST
                     
ROBIT PLC’S FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2024

Robit Plc will publish its financial statements release, half-year financial report as well as financial reviews of January–March and January–September in 2024 as follows:

Wednesday21.02.2024Financial statements release for financial period ending on 31 December 2023
Tuesday23.04.2024Financial review for January–March 2024
Friday02.08.2024Half-year financial report for January–June 2024
Thursday24.10.2024Financial review for January–September 2024

Robit observes a 30-day period of silence before publishing financial reports. During the silent period, Robit will not comment on the company’s financial position or prospects and shall not meet with representatives of the capital markets or financial media.

Robit’s Annual General Meeting is scheduled for 3 April 2024, in Tampere, Finland. The Board of Directors will give a separate notice of the Annual General Meeting. Possible requests from shareholders to include matters on the agenda of Robit’s 2024 AGM shall be sent to investors@robitgroup.com, not later than 24 January 2024.

The documents of the AGM will be published on the company’s website latest on 13 March 2024.

The company’s dividend payment date is the 10. banking day of the AGM, thus 17 April 2024.

Robit’s financial information is published in Finnish and in English and is available on the company website at www.robitgroup.com.

ROBIT PLC
Arto Halonen

Further information:
Arto Halonen, Group CEO
+358 40 028 0717
arto.halonen@robitgroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com

Robit is the expert focused on high quality drilling consumables for mining and construction markets globally to help you drill Further. Faster. Robit strives to be world number one company in drilling consumables. Through our high and proven quality Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products, and our expert services, we deliver saving in drilling costs to our customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in seven countries and an active distributor network through which it sells to more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.


