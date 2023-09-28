|
28.09.2023 17:45:00
ROBIT PLC: REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES 28 SEPTEMBER 2023
ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 SEPTEMBER 2023 AT 18.45 EEST
ROBIT PLC: REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES 28 SEPTEMBER 2023
|Robit Plc
|Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
|Date
|28.9.2023
|Exchange transaction
|BUY
|Share trading code
|ROBIT
|Amount, shares
|2277
|Average price / share, EUR
|1,495
|Total cost, EUR
|3404,12
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Tesla Inc.
|128211040
|59.00 %
|14.00 %
|Arm Holdings
|128211039
|55.00 %
|14.00 %
|Temenos AG / VAT Group
|128211041
|56.00 %
|13.00 %
Robit Plc now holds a total of 21 773 shares including the shares repurchased on 28 September 2023.
Detailed information concerning the repurchase is attached to this stock exchange release.
On behalf of Robit Plc
OP Corporate Bank
Mikael Ahovuo
Further information:
Robit Plc
Arto Halonen, Group CEO
+358 40 028 0717
arto.halonen@robitgroup.com
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com
Robit is the specialist focused on high quality drilling consumables for the mining and construction markets globally to help you drill even Further. Faster. Robit strives to be the world’s number one drilling consumables company. Through our proven, high-quality Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products and our expert services, we deliver drilling cost savings to our customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in seven countries and an active network of distributors through which it sells to more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing facilities are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the United Kingdom. Robit shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. More information is available at www.robitgroup.com.
Attachment: Robit Plc – Exchange transactions 28092023
Attachment
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Robit PLC Registered Shs
Analysen zu Robit PLC Registered Shs
Profitieren vom Zinsanstieg | BX Swiss TV
In den letzten Monaten ist die Zinsentwicklung stark angestiegen, was sowohl Auswirkungen auf Banken als auch deren Kunden hat. Trotz dieser Zunahme geben viele Banken die gestiegenen Zinsen nur verzögert und oft nur teilweise oder gar nicht an ihre Kunden weiter. Im Rahmen eines Experteninterviews mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Manuel Dürr, Head of Public Solutions, Leonteq AG einen Einblick in die aktuelle Zinslage und welche Lösung, Leonteq für AnlegerInnen parat hält um über einen Zins Index auf CHF, EUR und USD in dem (täglich) Overnight Zins angesammelt werden doch von der Zinsentwicklung partizipieren zu können.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÖlpreis als Belastungsfaktor: SMI letztlich fester -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Mehrheitlich schwache Entwicklung an Asiens Börsen
Am heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag letztlich ein Plus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startete einen neuen Stabilisierungsversuch. Die US-Börsen verzeichnen am Donnerstag Gewinne. In Fernost waren die Anleger eher negativ gestimmt.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}