ROBIT PLC FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1 JANUARY – 31 DECEMBER 2021: NET SALES AND ORDERS RECEIVED BREAK NEW RECORD

Robit’s growth and profitability continued to develop positively in 2021. For the first time in the company’s history, net sales exceeded EUR 100 million. The year ended well also in terms of sales. In the last quarter of the year, orders received grew by 29.8 percent. This was the first quarter in which orders exceeded EUR 30 million.

Robit’s net sales for January – December 2021 totaled EUR 100.8 million (91.6). There was an increase of 10 percent from the corresponding period. In constant currencies, the change was 10.7 percent. Simultaneously, orders received grew by 13.0 percent and adjusted EBITDA developed positively totaling EUR 7.6 million (5.1).

Also, the last quarter of the year 2021 developed positively. Robit’s net sales totaled EUR 26.3 million (23.7). There was an increase of 11 percent from the corresponding period. In constant currencies, the change was 9 percent. Simultaneously, Robit’s orders received grew by 29.8 percent and adjusted EBITDA totaled EUR 1.7 million (2.1).

”During 2021, we managed to grow our business, especially in the Top Hammer and mining customer segments. We won several new mining contracts in all markets, and the Top Hammer business continues to have good growth prospects. The share of the mining industry increased to about 60 percent of 2021 sales. During the year, we updated our business plans to support Robit in achieving its strategic goals. The focus of the plans remains on ensuring growth, profitability, and cash flow development. At the same time, we decided to invest more strongly in our ability to deliver as well as in our long-term product development. The new production investments in Finland and South Korea are already partly in utilization and will be at full capacity in the beginning of 2022. The positive demand situation and sales growth give us a strong platform to further develop the company towards strategic targets”, states Tommi Lehtonen, Group CEO.

Robit estimates that net sales for 2022 will grow and adjusted EBITDA profitability in euros will improve compared with 2021, assuming that there are no significant changes in the exchange rates compared with the end of 2021.

