SANTA ANA, Calif., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robinson Pharma, Inc., introduces three new offerings for new qualified customers in need of contract manufacturing of health and nutrition supplements.

With these new offerings Robinson Pharma, Inc. seeks to expand its customer base. We aim to make competitive growth possible for a greater number of companies that rely on contract manufacturing.

#01 - The $5M Inventory Funding Program

Robinson Pharma, Inc. will work with qualified new customers to overcome obstacles of inventory and cash flow.

For companies that qualify, we offer up to $5 Million in inventory support. The $5 Million Inventory Funding Program will help with cash flow while business owners maintain their inventory and shorten their lead time.

#02 - The 5-10% Discount Incentive

For qualified new customers, Robinson Pharma, Inc. will offer a 5-10% discount from current manufacturer pricing. This will provide a reduction in operating margins to help our customers compete and expand.

#03 - The 60-Day Term Incentive

Robinson Pharma, Inc. takes seriously the challenges faced by companies in the nutrition/supplement industry. For new qualified customers, we offer up to a 60-day term on payment.

More about the company:

Robinson Pharma, Inc., a Southern California-based full-service contract manufacturer of dietary supplements with over 650,000 square feet of production capabilities of capsules, softgels, tablets, powders, and liquids. Robinson Pharma, Inc. possesses multiple third-party certifications of current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) and Safe Quality Food (SQF) compliance from well-reputed organizations, such as Eurofins, NPA, NSF, and UL for supplement manufacturing in the United States.

We understand your unique challenges as a business growing in the health/nutrition industry, and we believe that your success is our success.

Contact us today to learn more about our new offerings.

Ph. 714-241-0235 ext. 1214 or at robinsonpharma.com

