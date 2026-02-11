Robinhood Markets, Inc. Q4 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) released a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $605 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $916 million, or $1.01 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.5% to $1.283 billion from $1.014 billion last year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $605 Mln. vs. $916 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.66 vs. $1.01 last year. -Revenue: $1.283 Bln vs. $1.014 Bln last year.