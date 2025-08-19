Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’212 1.2%  SPI 16’958 1.1%  Dow 44’922 0.0%  DAX 24’423 0.5%  Euro 0.9404 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’483 0.9%  Gold 3’315 -0.5%  Bitcoin 91’564 -2.5%  Dollar 0.8075 0.0%  Öl 66.0 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Chancen für NVIDIA-Aktie: Zulieferer SK Hynix prognostiziert Wachstum im KI-Speichermarkt
George Soros: Diese Aktien kaufte er im zweiten Quartal 2025
Aktien von Novo Nordisk im Aufwind, GoodRx-Aktie in Rot: Ozempic-Preissenkung in den USA & Zusammenarbeit
Intel-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Softbank steigt mit Milliardeninvestment bei Intel ein
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Neue KI-Chips für China trotz regulatorischer Hürden?
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

20.08.2025 00:23:09

Robinhood Brings Football To Prediction Markets, Distinguishes From Sports Betting

Robinhood
84.86 CHF 5.24%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Robinhood Markets (HOOD) is expanding its prediction markets to include football, giving users the ability to trade on the outcomes of NFL and major college football games.

The feature, announced Tuesday, will cover all professional matchups and games involving Power Four schools the Big Ten, SEC, ACC, Big 12 as well as independents such as Notre Dame.

The company was quick to stress that this is not conventional sports betting. Instead, the platform offers "event contracts," which function more like financial instruments than wagers.

Rather than odds set by a bookmaker, prices are determined by buyers and sellers in real time. Traders can enter, adjust, or exit positions throughout a game, making the system closer to a marketplace than a sportsbook.

"Football is far and away the most popular sport in America," said JB Mackenzie, Robinhood's Vice President and General Manager of Futures and International. "Adding pro and college football to our prediction markets hub is a natural step as we aim to make Robinhood a one-stop destination for investing and trading."

Robinhood has leaned aggressively into prediction markets since launching them late last year. More than two billion contracts have been traded so far, and executives point to sports-linked markets as one of the fastest-growing areas of user activity.

Football contracts will be available daily from 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. ET and are rolling out in the coming days.

Nachrichten zu Robinhood

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Robinhood

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: ING Group, AENA und Assicurazioni Generali mit François Bloch

Drei neue Aktien kommen in das BX Musterportfolio:
ING Group N.V. – NL0011821202
AENA – ES0105046017
Assicurazioni Generali – IT0000062072

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Olivia Hähnelz über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

ING, AENA & Generali – 3 Top-Performer im BX Musterportfolio

Inside Trading & Investment

19.08.25 Wie könnte es bei Swatch weitergehen?
19.08.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.75% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adecco, Alcon, Lonza
19.08.25 SMI-Gewinnserie gerissen
19.08.25 Marktüberblick: Bayer-Aktie gesucht
19.08.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Verhaltener Wochenstart
14.08.25 Julius Bär: 12.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Leonteq AG
13.08.25 ING, AENA & Generali – 3 Top-Performer im BX Musterportfolio
09.08.25 Logo WHS Nutzen Sie Ihre Optionen!
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’680.66 19.50 U80SSU
Short 12’930.48 13.93 S2S3VU
Short 13’439.93 8.77 BROSIU
SMI-Kurs: 12’212.19 19.08.2025 17:31:21
Long 11’667.69 19.34 SHFB5U
Long 11’382.60 13.25 BK5S8U
Long 10’886.87 8.64 BBFSEU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Robinhood 84.86 5.24% Robinhood

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So reagierten Rüstungswerte Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT auf den Washington-Gipfel
George Soros: Diese Aktien kaufte er im zweiten Quartal 2025
Xiaomi-Aktie: Xiaomi verzeichnet mehr Umsatz und Gewinn
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Aktie News: AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) am Dienstagnachmittag mit Verlusten
DocMorris-Aktie sackt ab: Verlust bleibt trotz stärkerem Umsatz hoch
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Dienstagnachmittag mit Einbussen
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie unter Druck: Widersprüchliche Signale verwirren Anleger
Idorsia-Aktie im Minus: Endergebnis zum Rückkaufangebot für Wandelanleihen veröffentlicht
Berkshire Hathaway im Q2 2025: So investierte Warren Buffett - neue Aktien im Depot

Top-Rankings

2. Quartal 2025: Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn im Depot
So hat David Einhorn im zweiten Quartal 2025 investiert
Bildquelle: Paul Bereswill/Getty Images
George Soros: Diese Aktien kaufte er im zweiten Quartal 2025
Im zweiten Quartal 2025 kam es im Depot von Starinvestor George Soros zu einigen Veränderungen. ...
Bildquelle: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
KW 33: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}