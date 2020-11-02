SMI 9’792 2.1%  SPI 12’218 1.9%  Dow 26’741 0.9%  DAX 11’788 2.0%  Euro 1.0698 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’020 2.1%  Gold 1’893 0.8%  Dollar 0.9203 0.3%  Öl 38.5 2.9% 

02.11.2020 20:08:00

Robin Autopilot Appoints Hiten Sonpal as Chief Product and Strategy Officer

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robin Autopilot USA, a leading solution provider in the growing North American robotic mower and lawn maintenance market, announced today that it has appointed Hiten Sonpal as its chief product and strategy officer. Sonpal will lead Robin Autopilot's product and software engineering functions and will oversee the company's new investments and ongoing innovation efforts.

Sonpal has a strong background as a leader in global product development, technological innovation and engineering for the home robotics industry. He spent more than 15 years with iRobot, where he held several leadership roles in engineering, directed investments that advanced innovation at the company, and led efforts to decrease time to market. His most recent position was leader of iRobot's lawn care program. Sonpal also is the founder of ParaMow/Outwork Robots. He earned a bachelor's degree in computer engineering from the University of Evansville and is earning a master's degree in computer science from Georgia Institute of Technology.

"Hiten will help guide Robin Autopilot's efforts to be the technology leader in developing solutions for the growing robotic mowing industry, as we continue to develop our products and technology platform to accelerate adoption of robotic mowing within the US and bring the benefits of autonomous mowing to our landscaping customers," said Logan Fahey, chief executive officer of Robin Autopilot. "With his broad experience in designing complex products, implementing organizational improvements and building exceptional teams, Hiten will be a strong addition to our team."

About Robin Autopilot
Robin Autopilot's software platform provides solutions to enable landscapers to begin offering robotic mowing to their customers by providing software to manage their fleet and jobs, training and educational materials for their staff and customers, marketing collateral to expand their customer base, and finally, innovative products to simplify the installation and  management of robotic mowers.  Robotic mowers are battery-powered, programmable, and energy- and cost-efficient. They can be used daily to keep a lawn trimmed to a precise length, resulting in a more attractive landscape with pollution-reducing benefits equivalent to replacing two family cars with electric vehicles. This allows landscapers and lawn maintenance crews to deliver a more reliable and eco-friendly lawn care solution than traditional gas powered mowing and also results in a healthier lawn. The automated mowers also offer significant relief for landscape service providers who are challenged by a lack of available workforce in many markets. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robin-autopilot-appoints-hiten-sonpal-as-chief-product-and-strategy-officer-301165139.html

SOURCE Robin Autopilot

