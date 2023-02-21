SMI 11'282 0.1%  SPI 14'505 0.0%  Dow 33'130 -2.1%  DAX 15'398 -0.5%  Euro 0.9880 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'250 -0.5%  Gold 1'835 -0.3%  Bitcoin 22'591 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9275 0.0%  Öl 82.7 -1.3% 
22.02.2023 00:33:17

Robex is Strengthening, Progressing and Seeing Its Efforts Recognized

Ressources Robex
0.28 CAD 1.79%
Kaufen Verkaufen

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robex Resources Inc. («?Robex?», «?The Group?» or «?the Company?») (TSX-V: RBX) is strengthening its teams to lead the Kiniero project until it enters into operation.

Reinforcement of new technical skills

The Robex Group has recently consolidated its technical teams, with the arrival of Marion Guimard as Kiniero Project Manager and Jorge Llido as Senior Mining Engineer. Marion has a solid experience in the mining sector since she was Head of Strategic Development at Golden Star Resources and La Mancha. Jorge joins the team after a career at AMC, CSA and WSP/Golder.

The Robex Group has a multidisciplinary team (Geology, Mining Engineering, Resource Engineering) led by Matthew Sharples, founder of Sycamore Mining, who is currently in charge of the feasibility study with AMC Consultants (to be released in Q2 2023). This team brings its technical skills to the group's operations alongside all its exploration properties in Mali and Guinea. The team is also in charge of evaluating potential acquisition targets in West Africa.

Change of General Manager and local recruitments

With the start of work on the Kiniero site, Robex has strengthened its local skills to move from an exploration team to a production geology team:

  • Sekou Magassouba takes over the production geology team and Almamy Mandjou Keita becomes head of exploration for West Africa. Both Sekou and Almamy have extensive geological experience, notably at AngloGold Ashanti and SEMAFO in Guinea;
  • In addition to this team, there will be several other recruitments to manage the two RC drills dedicated to the conversion of resources and the interpretation of the data that will follow.

Regarding the On-Site Management, Robex is in the process of finalizing offers for the position of Construction Director, Mine Director and replacing the General Manager Robert Godbout who has decided to make a fresh start away from expatriation in February 2023. We thank him for his time with us. Augustin Rousselet will briefly assume the interim role, in addition to his position as Group Chief Operating Officer, while the recruitment process is finalized.

Award at Mining Indaba

Robex Group is proud to have been awarded at Mining Indaba's Junior Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) Award in the Climate category in February 2023. These awards highlight mining companies that have a significant positive environmental and social impact.

Benjamin Cohen, CEO: "We are pleased with the award that recognizes our work in ESG. We are demonstrating that, step by step and decisively, we carry out the necessary stages to achieve the results we set ourselves."

For more information :

ROBEX RESOURCES INC. CONTACT INFORMATION

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS RENMARK INC.
Benjamin Cohen, Chief Executive Officer
Aurélien Bonneviot, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

+1 581 741-7421

E-mail: investor@robexgold.com

Robert Thaemlitz
Account Manager

+1 416 644-2020 or +1 212 812-7680

E-mail: rthaemlitz@renmarkfinancial.com
www.renmarkfinancial.com

This news release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" under security law. This forward-looking information involves risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Robex's control. Outputs and final results may differ significantly from implicit or explicit forecasts. These differences can be due to many factors, including volatile metal market prices, the consequences of exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, inaccurate resource valuation, environmental risks (tightening of regulations), unforeseen geological situations, adverse operating conditions, political risks inherent in mining in developing countries, change in government policies or regulations (laws and policies), inability to obtain the necessary permits and approvals from government agencies, or any other risk related to mining and development. There can be no assurance that the circumstances contemplated by these forward-looking statements will arise or benefit Robex in the event of such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is based on the estimates and opinions of Robex's management team at the time of publication. Robex undertakes no obligation to make public any updates or changes to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except as required by securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor the Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the currency or accuracy of this release.


Aktien aktuell: Kering, Hermès & ASM International mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der Hermès, Kering & ASM International vorgestellt. Pünktlich zum Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: Kering, Hermès & ASM International mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

21.02.23 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Swiss Re schafft "Kunstwerk" in Q4 - wie geht es mit der Profitabilität weiter?
21.02.23 Julius Bär: 9.15% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Shell PLC
21.02.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Givaudan, Swatch
21.02.23 Marktüberblick: BASF gesucht
21.02.23 SMI tritt auf der Stelle
21.02.23 Aktien aktuell: Kering, Hermès & ASM International mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
21.02.23 Börse Aktuell – Ohne Wall Street nichts los
21.02.23 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Neue Impulse nach dem Feiertag?
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

