Robex is Strengthening, Progressing and Seeing Its Efforts Recognized

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robex Resources Inc. («?Robex?», «?The Group?» or «?the Company?») (TSX-V: RBX) is strengthening its teams to lead the Kiniero project until it enters into operation.



Reinforcement of new technical skills

The Robex Group has recently consolidated its technical teams, with the arrival of Marion Guimard as Kiniero Project Manager and Jorge Llido as Senior Mining Engineer. Marion has a solid experience in the mining sector since she was Head of Strategic Development at Golden Star Resources and La Mancha. Jorge joins the team after a career at AMC, CSA and WSP/Golder.

The Robex Group has a multidisciplinary team (Geology, Mining Engineering, Resource Engineering) led by Matthew Sharples, founder of Sycamore Mining, who is currently in charge of the feasibility study with AMC Consultants (to be released in Q2 2023). This team brings its technical skills to the group's operations alongside all its exploration properties in Mali and Guinea. The team is also in charge of evaluating potential acquisition targets in West Africa.

Change of General Manager and local recruitments

With the start of work on the Kiniero site, Robex has strengthened its local skills to move from an exploration team to a production geology team:

Sekou Magassouba takes over the production geology team and Almamy Mandjou Keita becomes head of exploration for West Africa. Both Sekou and Almamy have extensive geological experience, notably at AngloGold Ashanti and SEMAFO in Guinea;

In addition to this team, there will be several other recruitments to manage the two RC drills dedicated to the conversion of resources and the interpretation of the data that will follow.

Regarding the On-Site Management, Robex is in the process of finalizing offers for the position of Construction Director, Mine Director and replacing the General Manager Robert Godbout who has decided to make a fresh start away from expatriation in February 2023. We thank him for his time with us. Augustin Rousselet will briefly assume the interim role, in addition to his position as Group Chief Operating Officer, while the recruitment process is finalized.

Award at Mining Indaba

Robex Group is proud to have been awarded at Mining Indaba's Junior Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) Award in the Climate category in February 2023. These awards highlight mining companies that have a significant positive environmental and social impact.

Benjamin Cohen, CEO: "We are pleased with the award that recognizes our work in ESG. We are demonstrating that, step by step and decisively, we carry out the necessary stages to achieve the results we set ourselves."

