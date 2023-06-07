Robex Announces Expansion of Its Technical Management Team and Proposes Two Non-Executive Board Members for Election at Its Upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES/



QUÉBEC CITY, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robex Resources Inc. ("Robex” or the "Company”) (TSXV: RBX) is pleased to announce the hiring of new employees to bolster the technical skills to deliver the Kiniero Gold Project and transform the Company to a multi asset producer.

VP Operations

Daniel Marini has joined the Company on June 1, 2023 as Vice President Operations, overseeing the Nampala Mine (Mali) and the operating readiness of the future Kiniero Mine (Guinea). Daniel was most recently Director, General Manager and Country Manager for Assala Energy where he actively contributed to the operating growth and obtained ISO 14 001 and IFC certifications.

Before joining Assala, he was General Manager of Perkoa Zinc/Lead underground mine in Burkina Faso until September 2020 and VP General Manager of Tasiast in Mauritania where he led the development plan and achieved (i) high standard safety results, and (ii) ramp up in 2 months at 150% of nameplate capacity.

Before 2017, Daniel spent 25 years holding various positions at Eramet from head of technical services, mine manager, production manager to CEO of Grande Cote Operation (a heavy minerals operation in Senegal with an operating complex from mine, processing, railway and plant).

Daniel holds a master, Bachelor and PhD from Paris VI University in Applied Geology.

Kiniero Gold Project Director

Joe Bannister will be joining Robex on July 1st, 2023 as Kiniero Gold Project Director leading the project execution. Joe is joining from Perseus Mining where he was overseeing the development of sustaining capital projects at Yaouré Mine in Cote d’Ivoire.

Prior to joining Perseus, Joe was Project Director for Geopacific Resources and Sycamore Mining for the previous project restart in 2021. Before 2021, Joe was Manager of major projects for Teranga Gold Corp (acquired by Endeavour Mining in 2021) where his role was to focus on the definition, planning, and delivery of a US$ 300M Sabodala-Massawa expansion (brownfield and greenfield development) as well as large scale social relocation projects (US$ 50M).

Prior to joining Teranga, Joe spent 14 years as Manager of major projects for Crystal Mining Australia. He was part of the executive team responsible for steering the company and reported directly to the Managing Director, and to boards (Australian and International).

Joe holds a Bachelor, Graduate, MBA and Executive leadership from University of Queensland. Joe is also a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Head of people

Robex has hired a Head of people starting on July 1, 2023, with more than 25 years of experience as an HR director. He served for the last 8 years as a site-based HR director in Africa on large mine sites (around 1,400 people). He will oversee the ramp-up of the Kiniero Gold Project as well as the group HR structure in Canada, UK, France and West Africa.

Exploration and production geology

Luca Maggini will join the Company’s geology team, on July 1, 2023, as exploration manager. Luca was most recently exploration manager for Goldcorp Mining in Mali. Prior to joining Goldcorp Mining, Luca was Project manager and senior geologist at Endeavour Mining Corp with positions ranging from near mine exploration to target generation and prioritisation.

Peter Taylor also joined Robex as a Production Geologist on May 22, 2023. Peter has 10 years of experience and was most recently lead reconciliation geologist at Nevada Gold Mines a JV between Barrick Gold and Newmont. Previously Peter worked in Mali and Zambia as mine geology specialist. Peter holds a BSc and MSc in Mining geology from Camborne School of Mines, UK.

Non-executive board members

As described in the Company’s management information circular dated May 30, 2023, two non-executive nominees will be proposed for election as directors at the upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company scheduled to be held on June 29, 2023. Management wishes to announce its support for the election of (i) Mr. Gérard de Hert to help the Company unlock the exploration potential of our properties and (ii) Thomas Lagrée to strengthen the financial capabilities of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board”) to help us support our growth with financing and M&A. The Board believes that the addition of these two nominees will enhance the overall skill set of the Board given their relevant industry expertise.

Mr. Gérard de Hert is an experienced mining executive with over 25 years in the industry. Beyond being a seasoned geologist, Gerard has considerable experience spanning from greenfield exploration to mining operations. Gérard is transitioning from La Mancha Resource Capital to the full-time CEO role of In2Metals Explorer, a new privately incorporated company owned by the Sawiris Family. Gérard joined La Mancha in 2020 to formalise and oversee technical due diligence processes and support the portfolio company from a technical and geological expertise standpoint. From 2012 to 2020 Gérard was Senior Vice President of Exploration for Endeavour Mining where he contributed to the transformation of the company from a junior single asset producer to a multi-asset intermediate miner with 6 mines and 2 projects through his involvement in exploration and support of M&A processes. Prior to his time with Endeavour Mining, Gérard was General Manager at Vale-ARM from 2010 to 2012, Chief Geologist at Teal Mining from 2007 to 2009, Regional Exploration Geologist at IAMGOLD Corporation in 2006 and Chief Mine Geologist at AngloGold Ashanti from 2002 to 2006 at the Sadiola gold mine. Gérard began his career at Randgold Resources Limited in 1997 where he worked on the Morila gold mines and Syama gold mines.

Gérard holds an MSc in Geology from the University of Louvain (Belgium) and an MSc in mineral exploration from the University of Leicester (UK). He is fluent in French and English.

Mr. Thomas Lagrée is a senior structured finance specialist with deep knowledge of the Metals & Mining sector. He has over 15 years of experience in a large international bank where he structured and arranged tailor-made debt financing for junior to mid-tier mining companies in Europe, Africa and the Americas, with a focus of junior gold companies.

Mr. Lagrée graduated from the Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées and holds a MSc in financial engineering from Paris 1 Sorbonne. For further details on such nominees and the election process please refer to the Company’s management information circular dated May 30, 2023 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.ca.

Aurelien Bonneviot, CEO of Robex said: "Following the management changes early in the year we are now adding key skills to our team and the Board with the proposal of two new executive directors for election at our upcoming annual and special shareholders meeting. I am thrilled to have been able to attract such high calibre individuals which speaks to the quality of our project and our ambition to create a growing west African gold mining company. These hirings are key to manage the execution of the Kiniero Gold project and to make sure we operate at the highest technical standards.”

About Robex Resources Inc.

Robex is a multi-jurisdictional West African gold production and development company with near-term exploration potential. The Company is dedicated to safe, diverse and responsible operations in the countries in which it operates with a goal to foster sustainable growth. The Company has been operating the Nampala mine in Mali since 2017 and is advancing the Kiniero Gold Project in Guinea.

Robex is supported by two strategic shareholders and has the ambition to become one of the most important mid-tier gold producers in West Africa.

