Robex Announces Adoption of Deferred Share Unit Plan

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’758 -0.2%  SPI 15’659 -0.2%  Dow 44’643 -0.3%  DAX 20’360 -0.1%  Euro 0.9294 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’981 0.1%  Gold 2’656 0.9%  Bitcoin 86’977 -2.3%  Dollar 0.8795 0.0%  Öl 72.0 1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Meyer Burger Technology135706599Roche1203204Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Givaudan-Analyse: So bewertet UBS AG die Givaudan-Aktie
Symrise-Analyse: UBS AG verleiht Symrise-Aktie Buy in jüngster Analyse
Brenntag SE-Analyse: Buy-Bewertung für Brenntag SE-Aktie von UBS AG
Investment-Tipp: So bewertet UBS AG die BASF-Aktie
UBS AG: Covestro-Aktie erhält Neutral
Suche...

Ressources Robex Aktie [Valor: 698827 / ISIN: CA76125Y1051]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.12.2024 14:04:23

Robex Announces Adoption of Deferred Share Unit Plan

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robex Resources Inc. ("Robex" or the "Company") (TSXV: RBX) is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Company has adopted a deferred share unit plan for the Company’s directors (the "DSU Plan”). A copy of the DSU Plan will be made available for review under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+.

Furthermore, on the advice of its Remuneration Committee, the board of directors of the Company has approved the grant of an aggregate of 500,000 deferred share units ("DSUs") and stock options in respect of an aggregate of 6,500,000 common shares (the "Options") to the non-executive directors of the Company and key management personnel. Each DSU entitles the recipient to receive the cash equivalent value of one common share of the Company upon settlement of the DSU. The DSUs awarded will vest in two equal tranches on the Board determining the "performance measures” are achieved subject to the participant’s continued service as a director of the Company. The DSUs will settle following the date upon which the participant ceases to hold any position as a member of the Board and is no longer otherwise employed by the Company or its subsidiaries. Each Option entitles the recipient to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $2.11 per common share. The Options vest upon the Company’s Remuneration Committee determining if certain "performance measures” are achieved during the period between grant and the earlier of 1 July 2026 and commercial production at the Kiniero Project. The Options will expire in 3 years. The DSUs and Options are subject to the terms of the DSU Plan and the Company’s amended and restated share purchase options plan dated May 15, 2023 respectively and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information

ROBEX RESOURCES INC.

Matthew Wilcox, Chief Executive Officer
Alain William, Chief Financial Officer
+1 581 741-7421

Email: investor@robexgold.com
www.robexgold.com


Nachrichten zu Ressources Robex Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten