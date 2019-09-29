+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
29.09.2019 03:00:00

Roberts Toyota celebrates New Year's in October with massive 2020 inventory

COLUMBIA, Tenn., Sept. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While many dealers are just beginning to get their hands on their first models from the 2020 lineup, Roberts Toyota has already expanded its 2020 vehicle selection to over one-third of its total new vehicle inventory. The dealership now hosts a fast-growing selection of more than 80 vehicles from the 2020 Toyota lineup with more soon to come.

Drivers can now find the latest iterations of their favorite Toyota cars with the arrival of the 2020 Camry midsize sedan and the all-new 2020 Corolla compact sedan. Eco-conscious shoppers looking for a fuel-efficient fix can shop from the dealership's 2020 Prius and 2020 Corolla Hybrid inventory.

For the adrenaline chasers out there, the 2020 Supra sports coupe promises to excite as it makes its momentous return from a 21-year hiatus. The head-turning sports car wastes no time catching up as it launches from zero-to-60 mph in an eye-watering 4.1 seconds.

The Roberts Toyota lot is also home to a number of spacious, family-friendly options from the new lineup, including the adventure-driven 2020 4Runner midsize SUV, the brawny 2020 Sequoia full-size SUV and the versatile 2020 Sienna minivan.

The wait is over for truck enthusiasts eager to meet the newest iterations of their formidable Toyota favorites. Drivers can already shop from the full range of Toyota pickups on site, including the 2020 Tacoma midsize truck and the 2020 Tundra full-size truck.

As new models continue to roll in, drivers have a lot to look forward to. In transition to model year 2020, Apple CarPlay integration becomes standard on nearly all models of the Toyota lineup. Loyal Android users can rejoice as well, as the 2020 lineup will also be the first to feature Android Auto integration.

Potential customers interested in learning more about the newest vehicles available at Roberts Toyota can find more information on model details and availability by visiting the dealership's website, https://www.robertstoyota.com. Those who prefer a more personal interaction can connect with a dealership representative by phone at 931-388-3006. The Roberts Toyota dealership is located at 1027 Nashville Highway in Columbia, TN.

SOURCE Roberts Toyota

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

27.09.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
27.09.19
DAX-Future: Fehlender Abgabedruck
27.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Siemens AG, Allianz SE, adidas AG
27.09.19
Hoffnung im Handelsstreit beflügelt SMI
27.09.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Marke von 1,10 USD gefallen / Nestlé – Bodenbildung und neuer Anstieg?
23.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirecard-Aktie im Blick: UBS ist wenig optimistisch
NIO-Aktie auf Talfahrt - Tesla-Konkurrent in der Krise
Bayer-Krebswirkstoff Larotrectinib zeigt langfristige Wirksamkeit
KW 39: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Reflation voraus? Wie Anleger mit hohen Zinsen und hoher Inflation umgehen
Bitcoin, Ethereum und Co.: Kryptokurse am Samstag
Wasserstoffspezialist im Fokus: Erobert NEL bald China?
Commerzbank erwägt Strafzins auf hohe Sparguthaben
Euro zum Franken etwas höher -- Erholung zum US-Dollar
Roche sieht Wirksamkeit von Alecensa bei Lungenkrebs durch Daten gestützt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst vor dem Wochenende im Plus -- DAX legt letztlich zu -- Wall Street dreht ins Minus
Der heimische Markt setzte seine Erholung am Freitag fort. Trotz vorsichtiger Anleger legte auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zu. Die Wall Street zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende zunächst ohne klare Richtung. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost wiesen vor dem Wochenende rote Vorzeichen aus - nur China stemmte sich gegen den Trend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB