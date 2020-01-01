Roberts Toyota brings Toyotathon savings to Maury County

COLUMBIA, Tenn., Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers looking to cash in on major savings can still save big with Toyotathon deals at Roberts Toyota from now through January 6.

During this time, Roberts Toyota is offering special financing incentives for qualifying customers who finance their new purchase through Toyota Financial Services.

Shoppers looking to roll through the new year with a 2020 sedan can receive 1.9% APR for 60 months or $1,750 cash back on select 2020 Toyota Camry models in stock.

Those better suited with an adventure-ready vehicle can find special incentives on select Toyota SUVs as well. Qualified buyers that purchase a gas-powered 2019 RAV4 enjoy 1.9% APR for 60 months or $1,750 cash back. Drivers can also finance select 2019 4Runner models and receive 1.9% APR for 60 months or $1,500 cash back.

Truck enthusiasts looking for a dependable option will enjoy the Toyota's reputation for longevity. Qualifying customers can compound their savings on a new 2019 Toyota Tacoma with 2.9% APR for 60 months or $2,000 total cash back.

Drivers looking to lease a new Toyota can also find special lease opportunities on select models currently in stock at Roberts Toyota. Each lease opportunity requires qualifying credit, subject to approval through Southeast Toyota Finance, and $2,999 due at signing.

Qualifying lessees can enter a 39-month lease on select 2020 Toyota Camry models for as little as $219 per month. The dealership is also offering 36-month lease opportunities on select 2019 Toyota Tacoma SR models for $219 per month.

Vehicle shoppers can browse from over 200 models in the Roberts Toyota inventory online at https://www.robertstoyota.com. Potential customers interested in taking advantage of Toyotathon deals are encouraged to contact the sales team by phone at 931-388-3006. The Roberts Toyota dealership is located at 1027 Nashville Highway in Columbia, TN.

