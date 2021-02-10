SMI 10’804 0.2%  SPI 13’486 0.1%  Dow 31’376 0.0%  DAX 14’012 -0.3%  Euro 1.0814 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’661 -0.1%  Gold 1’839 0.4%  Bitcoin 41’875 0.5%  Dollar 0.8926 -0.7%  Öl 61.3 1.0% 
10.02.2021 02:20:00

Robert Half Recognized By Forbes As One Of The Best Large Employers 2021

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global staffing firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) announced today it has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers 2021.

Robert Half (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half)

The list is based on an independent survey of 50,000 participants from a wide range of companies. Respondents were asked to rate their employer on several attributes, including workplace conditions, compensation, potential for development, company image and pandemic response.

"We are honored to be recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers 2021," said M. Keith Waddell, Chief Executive Officer of Robert Half. "This achievement is a testament to our comprehensive employee programs and our employees' hard work and dedication, along with our core values that drive our success."

About Robert Half
Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half is a company with purpose: To help people find meaningful employment and businesses identify the talent they need to grow. Being a socially responsible corporate citizen and an active participant in the communities where it operates is a cornerstone of the company's mission statement. Learn more about Robert Half's corporate citizenship efforts.

Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-recognized-by-forbes-as-one-of-the-best-large-employers-2021-301225477.html

SOURCE Robert Half

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 587.80
3.12 %
Roche Hldg G 311.95
1.18 %
CieFinRichemont 87.86
0.90 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’115.50
0.50 %
Zurich Insur Gr 375.00
0.35 %
The Swatch Grp 269.10
-0.55 %
SGS 2’723.00
-0.66 %
LafargeHolcim 49.80
-0.99 %
Sika 249.50
-1.15 %
Alcon 66.78
-1.18 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.02.21
Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin – nach Tesla nun Apple? | BX Swiss TV
09.02.21
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
09.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.90% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
09.02.21
Vontobel: Deutliches Wachstum bei Alibaba und Amazon
09.02.21
SMI verliert etwas den Anschluss
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

03.02.21
Globaler Marktausblick für das erste Quartal 2021: Einschätzungen zur Wirtschaft und Vermögensaufteilung
29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
mehr

Der Bitcoin kletterte gestern wieder über die 40.000 USD Grenze und wurde beflügelt durch den Einstieg von Elon Musk mit Tesla im grossen Rahmen. Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV, Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz gibt er Einblicke was dahinter steckt und ob weitere grosse Technologiefirmen wie Apple, Amazon oder Facebook den Weg zur Massenadaption ebnen werden.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin – nach Tesla nun Apple? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief Therapeutics-Aktie bricht schlussendlich um 40% ein: Erste Ergebnisse zu COVID-Kandidat vorgelegt - Rücktrit im VR
Relief Therapeutics-Partner NeuroRx startet mit Studie mit inhaliertem RLF-100 - Aktie schliesst mit Kurssprung
Lonza-Aktie beendet Handel klar im Plus: Lonza verkauft Chemiesparte an Bain und Cinven
Novartis-Aktie schliesst fester: Novartis erhält von FDA Status 'Therapiedurchbruch' für Asciminib bei Leukämie
So unterscheidet sich der Hype um Dogecoin von dem um GameStop
Value-Investor Grantham prophezeit den Aktien-Crash - wegen diesen Warnsignalen
ams klettert im Schlussquartal mit Umsatz auf Rekordniveau - ams-Aktie fällt nach enttäuscht aufgenommenem Ausblick
Ausblick: ams stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk wird via "Clubhouse" konkret: "Ich bin ein Befürworter von Bitcoin"
Bitcoin steigt auf Rekordhoch - Tesla investiert in Kryptowährung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen wenig verändert -- SMI schliesst knapp im Plus -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Aktienmärkte beenden Handel freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Dienstag etwas fester, wogegen es für den deutschen Leitindex abwärts ging. Nach der jüngsten Gewinnserie mit Kursen in Rekordhöhe gingen es die Anleger am US-Aktienmarkt etwas gemächlicher an. Die Börsen in Fernost setzten ihren Schwung vom Vortag fort.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit