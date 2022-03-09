Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’064 -1.3%  SPI 14’046 -0.8%  Dow 32’633 -0.6%  DAX 12’832 0.0%  Euro 1.0130 0.8%  EStoxx50 3’505 -0.2%  Gold 2’050 2.6%  Bitcoin 35’848 1.8%  Dollar 0.9293 0.4%  Öl 129.5 4.1% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
Robert Half Aktie [Valor: 966866 / ISIN: US7703231032]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.03.2022 01:10:00

Robert Half Promotes Mark Jamati To Senior Vice President Of Tax

Robert Half
104.65 CHF -1.55%
Kaufen Verkaufen

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half has promoted Mark Jamati to senior vice president of tax. In this role, he will lead tax reporting, strategy and compliance for the enterprise.

Mark Jamati, senior vice president of tax for Robert Half

Jamati began his career with Robert Half in 2004 and has been integral to the company's global tax planning and reporting infrastructure. During his tenure, he led many critical tax initiatives and projects with a focus on driving efficiency and delivering value. A strong collaborator, Jamati has built highly effective relationships both inside and outside the organization.

"As one of our most tenured and valued leaders, I am confident in Mark's ability to lead our company through an environment of ever-changing global tax regulations," said Mike Buckley, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Robert Half. "His expertise is unrivaled, and we are well positioned for the future under his guidance."

About Robert Half 
Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract, temporary and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.com and download our award-winning mobile app.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-promotes-mark-jamati-to-senior-vice-president-of-tax-301498501.html

SOURCE Robert Half

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Weitere Turbulenzen am Markt erwartet | BX Swiss TV

Die Märkte sind weiterhin sehr volatil und werden dominiert von den Nachrichten rund um die Ereignisse in der Ukraine. Ein Grund dafür ist unter anderem, dass sich die Hoffnungen auf gute Verhandlungsergebnisse zwischen Russland und der Ukraine bisher nicht erfüllt haben. Die Handelswoche startete gestern mit roten Zahlen im SMI und im DAX. Das lag unter anderem am eventuell drohenden Ölembargo, welches im Moment diskutiert wird. Im aktuellen Marktumfeld sind sichere Anlagen sehr gefragt. So entwickelte sich der Goldpreis erstmalig seit Sommer 2020 wieder auf 2000 Dollar. Der Schweizer Franken gilt als sicherer Hafen, und so wurde erstmals seit Aufhebung der Euro Mindestkursgrenze die Parität erreicht. Welche Assetklassen demnächst ebenfalls auf ein historisches Niveau fallen beziehungsweise steigen könnten, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 8. März: Weitere Turbulenzen am Markt erwartet | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

08.03.22 Uniper mit Verlusten – Aktiencrash zu Ende?
08.03.22 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Calida mit Rekordzahlen - Online-Geschäft als Trumpf für die Zukunft?
08.03.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
08.03.22 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy stemmt sich gegen den Trend
08.03.22 SMI erholt sich kräftig
08.03.22 Marktupdate 8. März: Weitere Turbulenzen am Markt erwartet | BX Swiss TV
04.03.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
17.02.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warren Buffett: Anlegen in Kriegszeiten - so machen es Anleger richtig
Darum erholt sich der Euro ein wenig - EUR/CHF über 1,01
Novartis-Aktie letztlich sehr schwach: Novartis vereinbart Lizenzoptionen für Gentherapie-Vektoren mit Voyager
Darum fällt der Euro weiter - EUR/CHF wieder über Parität
Ukraine-Krise bleibt weiter Top-Thema: US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI schliesst nach starken Schwankungen erneut schwächer -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen mit roten Vorzeichen
SNB-Direktoriumsmitglied Maechler: So geht es für den Franken weiter
Lindt-Aktie schliesst mit Gewinnen: Lindt lässt Krise hinter sich - Ambitionierte Geschäfts- und Nachhaltigkeitsziele
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger verteuert sich kräftig
Shell-Aktie schliesst mit Gewinnen: Shell drosselt Verkauf von Heizöl und Diesel an deutsche Grosskunden - Rückzug aus Russland-Geschäften
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA reagiert positiv

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit