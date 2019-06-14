14.06.2019 14:10:00

Robert Half Named To 2019 Central Indiana Top Workplaces List

INDIANAPOLIS, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffing firm Robert Half announced today it has been named to the 2019 Central Indiana Top Workplaces list. The awards program, presented by The Indianapolis Star, is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey and measures aspects of workplace culture, including engagement, leadership and connection.

Robert Half (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half)

"Our team is thrilled to receive this incredible distinction," said Sonda Sorg, metro market manager of Robert Half in Indianapolis. "Robert Half's organizational culture fosters a work environment where our passion for serving our community thrives. We are encouraged to strive to be the best by leaders who genuinely care about their employees."

About Robert Half
Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-named-to-2019-central-indiana-top-workplaces-list-300867372.html

SOURCE Robert Half

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12:00
(Geo)politische Risiken treiben Öl und Gold nach oben
11:15
Gold: Ein bewährtes Absicherungsinstrument
09:39
Vontobel: derimail - Eine Auswahl neuer BRCs für Sie
08:37
10.000-Punkte-Marke zum Greifen nah
11.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Schlumberger
07.06.19
Fiat Chrysler und Renault: Fusion geplatzt I BX Swiss TV
03.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.06.19
Schroders: Amazon, der Klima-Champion?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Bitcoin steigt noch dieses Jahr auf Rekordhoch
Idorsia-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Idorsia präsentiert Studiendaten für ACT-541468
US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- SMI geht zurückhaltend aus dem Handel -- DAX beendet den Tag im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinig
SNB bleibt unverändert expansiv und führt Leitzins ein
SMI mit Verlusten -- DAX tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Tesla-Chef Musk hält Hoffnung auf Rekordquartal aufrecht - Aktie profitiert nur kurz
Beyond Meat-Aktie: Kurs steigt seit IPO mehr als 400 Prozent
Swiss Life AM schliesst Platzierung eines milliardenschweren Immofonds ab
Straumann-Aktie leichter: Kooperation mit Align abgelehnt - Entschädigung von 16 Millionen wird fällig
Roche-Aktie fester: Studienerfolg für Rituxan gegen Hauterkrankung Pemphigus Vulgaris

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit Verlusten -- DAX tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich vor dem Wochenende etwas schwächer. Der DAX zeigt sich ebenfalls leichter. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte schlossen ohne gemeinsame Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB