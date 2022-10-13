Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'228 0.3%  SPI 13'077 0.2%  Dow 30'039 2.8%  DAX 12'356 1.5%  Euro 0.9782 1.0%  EStoxx50 3'362 0.9%  Gold 1'666 -0.4%  Bitcoin 19'409 1.6%  Dollar 1.0002 0.3%  Öl 94.6 2.4% 
0 CHF Kommission 0 CHF Kommission auf US-Aktien
Robert Half Aktie [Valor: 966866 / ISIN: US7703231032]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.10.2022 00:40:00

ROBERT HALF ANNOUNCES SCHEDULE FOR THIRD-QUARTER EARNINGS RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

Robert Half
81.11 CHF 0.92%
Kaufen Verkaufen

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today announced it expects to release third-quarter 2022 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, at approximately 4:05 p.m. EDT. Robert Half management will conduct a conference call at 5 p.m. EDT on October 20, following the release. The dial-in number is 800-289-0438 (+1-323-794-2423 outside the United States and Canada). It is recommended that participants dial in 15 minutes before the call begins. The confirmation code to access the call is 8819341.

Robert Half (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half)

A taped recording of this call will be available for replay beginning at approximately 8 p.m. EDT on October 20 and ending at 8 p.m. EST on November 17. To access the replay, visit https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1574813&tp_key=d6df8fdc23. The conference call also will be archived in audio format on the company's website at roberthalf.com.

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. The company offers contract and permanent placement solutions for finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative and customer support roles.

Named to FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies®, the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Diversity, Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half has talent solutions and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-announces-schedule-for-third-quarter-earnings-results-and-conference-call-301649175.html

SOURCE Robert Half

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Robert Half

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten