+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
16.04.2020 22:15:00

Robert Half Announces Schedule For First-Quarter Earnings Results And Conference Call

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today announced it expects to release first-quarter 2020 earnings results on Thursday, April 23, at approximately 4:15 p.m. EDT. Robert Half management will conduct a conference call at 5 p.m. EDT on April 23, following the release. The dial-in number is 877-814-0475 (+1-706-643-9224 outside the United States). It is recommended that participants dial in five minutes before the call begins. The password to access the call is "Robert Half." A taped recording of this call will be available for replay beginning at approximately 8 p.m. EDT on April 23 and ending at 11:59 p.m. EDT on June 2. The dial-in number for the replay is 855-859-2056 (+1-404-537-3406 outside the United States). To access the replay, enter conference ID# 9287368. The conference call also will be archived in audio format on the company's website at www.roberthalf.com.

Robert Half (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half)

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and a recognized leader in professional consulting and staffing services. The company's specialized staffing divisions include Accountemps®, Robert Half® Finance & Accounting and Robert Half® Management Resources, for temporary, full-time and senior-level project professionals, respectively, in the fields of accounting and finance; OfficeTeam®, for highly skilled administrative support professionals; Robert Half® Technology, for project and full-time technology professionals; Robert Half® Legal, for project and full-time staffing of lawyers, paralegals and legal support personnel; and The Creative Group®, for creative, digital, marketing, advertising and public relations professionals. Robert Half also is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-announces-schedule-for-first-quarter-earnings-results-and-conference-call-301042270.html

SOURCE Robert Half

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 320.90
3.18 %
Novartis 84.60
2.89 %
Givaudan 3’210.00
2.39 %
Lonza Grp 408.80
1.84 %
Nestle 104.58
1.26 %
ABB 16.59
-0.87 %
Swiss Life Hldg 321.20
-1.14 %
Sika 158.75
-1.37 %
UBS Group 8.86
-2.08 %
CS Group 7.63
-2.50 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:09
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Produkte mit 50% Barriere und nur 1 Jahr Laufzeit
08:27
Investoren ziehen sich wieder zurück
06:15
Daily Markets: DAX – Rücklauf gestartet / Credit Suisse – Neues Verlaufstief im Anmarsch?
15.04.20
The Currency-Commodities Nexus of the Big Eight
14.04.20
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV
14.04.20
Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
14.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:19
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzierungen stürmischen Zeiten standhalten können
15.04.20
Schroders: What is "helicopter money" and is it a good idea?
14.04.20
Schroders: Johanna Kyrklund: How we’re managing money in the eye of the storm
mehr
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Plötzlich Pleite: Was Gläubigern von Vapiano, Esprit und Co. jetzt bevorsteht
Dow schlussendlich fester -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX gibt Gewinne zum Handelsende teilweise ab -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Apple stellt neues iPhone SE vor - Apple-Aktie gibt nach Überraschung ab
"Schlimmster Bärenmarkt meines Lebens": Jim Rogers sieht noch keine Trendwende am Aktienmarkt
Comparis-Studie - Schweizer werden ihren Konsum eindämmen
Diese Milliardäre konnten trotz Krise ihren Reichtum vermehren
Zur Rose legt im ersten Quartal deutlich zu - Aktie verliert dennoch
Kudelski-Generalversammlung: Aktionäre genehmigen alle Anträge - Aktie gibt Gewinne ab
VAT-Aktie weit im Plus: VAT setzt im ersten Quartal mehr um
Ascom-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Ascom mit "zufriedenstellendem" ersten Quartal

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schlussendlich fester -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX gibt Gewinne zum Handelsende teilweise ab -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street liegen Techwerte vorne. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag freundlich. Der DAX wies knapp positive Vorzeichen aus. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Donnerstag mehrheitlich abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB