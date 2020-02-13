+++ Höchststände bei SMI, NASDAQ, DAX, etc. - jetzt in Indizes investieren! +++ -w-
13.02.2020 00:07:00

Robert Half Announces Quarterly Dividend

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 /CNW/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today announced that its board of directors has approved an increase to its quarterly cash dividend, from $.31 to $.34 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on March 16, 2020, to all shareholders of record as of February 25, 2020.

Robert Half (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half)

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and a recognized leader in professional consulting and staffing services. The company's specialized staffing divisions include Accountemps®, Robert Half® Finance & Accounting and Robert Half® Management Resources, for temporary, full-time and senior-level project professionals, respectively, in the fields of accounting and finance; OfficeTeam®, for highly skilled administrative support professionals; Robert Half® Technology, for project and full-time technology professionals; Robert Half® Legal, for project and full-time staffing of lawyers, paralegals and legal support personnel; and The Creative Group®, for creative, digital, marketing, advertising and public relations professionals. Robert Half also is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-announces-quarterly-dividend-301004122.html

SOURCE Robert Half

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12.02.20
Vontobel: Eine Symbiose der Extraklasse?
12.02.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 12.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
12.02.20
Ölpreis steigt trotz belastender Nachrichtenlage
12.02.20
Does Fed Have the Tools to Fix a Slowdown?
12.02.20
SMI schraubt Bestmarke nach oben
11.02.20
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
11.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Gilead Sciences Inc
10.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wieso der Euro zum Franken auf tiefsten Stand seit 3 Jahren sinkt
ams-Aktie dreht ins Minus: ams vollführt im Schlussquartal einen Umsatz- und Gewinnsprung
Vor sieben Jahren ausgestiegen, jetzt back in business: Credit Suisse kehrt ins ETF-Geschäft zurück
Roche erreicht in Alzheimer-Studie mit Gantenerumab Ziele nicht - Aktie gleicht Verluste teils aus
US-Börsen nach neuen Höchstständen nur wenig verändert -- SMI schliesst über 11'100 Punkten -- DAX mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Coronavirus & Co.: Profitiert der Bitcoin von Krisen?
UBS: Bei diesen Schweizer Unternehmen sollten Anleger Kursrücksetzer durch Corona nutzen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Tesla-Aktie: Kursfeuerwerk elektrisiert und schockiert zugleich
Sprint-Aktie mit sattem Kursplus von mehr als 70%: US-Richter genehmigt Fusion von T-Mobile und Sprint

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Höchststände an der Wall Street: US-Börsen schliessen deutlich im Plus -- SMI letztlich etwas leichter -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich im Mittwochshandel etwas schwächer. Der DAX verzeichnete schon zum Start ein neues Rekordhoch und verblieb im Plus. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich mit positiven Vorzeichen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;