22.01.2020 00:18:00

Robert Half Again Recognized As One Of FORTUNE's "World's Most Admired Companies®"

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global staffing firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) announced today it has been named to FORTUNE's "World's Most Admired Companies®" list. Robert Half has been selected as a "Most Admired Company" for 23 consecutive years, and the company remains the top-ranked staffing firm.

Robert Half (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half)

Companies considered for FORTUNE's list include the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue and non-U.S. companies in FORTUNE's Global 500 database with revenues of $10 billion or more. The pool was narrowed down to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 680 in 30 countries. Executives, directors and analysts rated organizations in their own industry to determine the best-regarded companies.

"It's an honor to once again be recognized as one of the most admired companies in the world," said M. Keith Waddell, CEO of Robert Half. "I'm proud of our employees who are committed to helping professionals find meaningful work and organizations hire the talent they need to grow. Our focus on providing exceptional service, operating responsibly and supporting the communities we serve makes Robert Half a rewarding place to build a career."

About Robert Half
Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half is a company with purpose: To help people find meaningful employment and businesses identify the talent they need to grow. Being a socially responsible corporate citizen and an active participant in the communities where it operates is a cornerstone of the company's mission statement. Learn more about Robert Half's corporate citizenship efforts.

Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com.

 

SOURCE Robert Half

