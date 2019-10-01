Robert Adler Becomes Acting Chairman of U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective October 1, 2019, Robert (Bob) Adler became the Acting Chairman of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). "I am honored to lead CPSC as Acting Chairman. I look forward to continuing this agency's great work to protect consumers with the help of my fellow Commissioners Dana Baiocco, Ann Marie Buerkle, Peter Feldman, and Elliot Kaye, as well as with our outstanding CPSC staff."

Adler replaces Buerkle who earlier this year announced that she would step down as CPSC's Acting Chair on September 30. The agency's Commissioners voted by majority to appoint Adler as the agency's Vice-Chairman to assume the role of Acting Chairman. Buerkle will continue to serve as a CPSC Commissioner until her term expires at the end of October 2019.

Adler has worked at or has been associated with CPSC for more than 40 years. He has served as a CPSC Commissioner since August 18, 2009. He was renominated by President Barack Obama on May 14, 2014 and confirmed by the Senate on December 2, 2014. His term runs through October 2021. He has previously served as Acting Chairman from December 4, 2013 through July 29, 2014. Adler served as an attorney-advisor to two CPSC Commissioners and on the Obama Transition team and co-authored a report on the CPSC for the Obama administration.

Adler announced Sarah Klein will assume the role of Chief of Staff, Jennifer Feinberg will serve as Chief Counsel, and Maureen Kentoff will be Executive Assistant to the Acting Chairman.

For more on Acting Chairman Adler, see his bio.

