Robbins Brothers, The Engagement Ring Store, Announces New CEO

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robbins Brothers, The Engagement Ring Store, announced today that the company's Board of Directors has appointed Marc Friedant as Chief Executive Officer. Friedant will assume day-to-day leadership and strategic visioning of the company.

Andy Heyneman, who served as President and Chief Executive Officer for Robbins Brothers for the past fourteen years, has stepped down from the position. Heyneman led the company through economic and market challenges while achieving years of business success.

Friedant's previous work experience includes President and Chief Financial Officer for Robbins Brothers over the past year and a half. Prior to Robbins Brothers, he occupied positions at Qualawash Holdings, Vogue International, Clement Pappas and Co. and LAGOS as Chief Financial Officer. Friedant has significant experience with consumer product companies in developing and implementing strategic and operational solutions to a wide range of business opportunities and challenges.

"As we approach Robbins Brothers' 100th anniversary, I am excited to help the company thrive within the new paradigm of retail jewelry sales," said Friedant. "The passion and commitment of our associates will continue to be the cornerstone of our success, and our purpose and commitment to our guests will remain the same, which is celebrating couples in love for a lifetime."

About Robbins Brothers, The Engagement Ring Store

Robbins Brothers is an engagement and wedding ring retail company with freestanding destination stores in Southern California, Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth Texas, Seattle and Bellevue, Washington and Scottsdale, Arizona. The company specializes in designer and proprietary engagement ring settings and loose diamonds – and also carries an extensive selection of wedding bands, promise rings, anniversary bands, three-stone and stacked rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets. Onsite master jewelers are available to set diamonds, create custom rings and perform service and maintenance checks. To learn more about Robbins Brothers, please visit https://www.robbinsbrothers.com/.

