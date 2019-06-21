Rob Keve and Mike Bryzek of Flow Named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Winners in New Jersey

ISELIN, N.J., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EY today announced that Rob Keve, co-founder and CEO and Mike Bryzek, co-founder and CTO of Flow, the next-generation e-commerce solution for cross-border brands and retailers, received the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in New Jersey. The award recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world. Keve and Bryzek were selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was presented at a special gala event at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick on June 20, 2019.

"We're honored to be named Entrepreneurs of the Year for New Jersey by EY," said Mike Bryzek, co-founder and CTO of Flow.

"Hard work pays off and we share this award with our dedicated team at Flow, who go above and beyond to provide top-notch service to our clients," added Rob Keve, co-founder and CEO of Flow. "We're thrilled to be recognized and look forward to being a part of the EY network."

As a New Jersey award winner, Keve and Bryzek are now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Flow

Most e-commerce businesses struggle with the complexities of selling their products internationally. The problem is they don't have the tools nor the flexibility they need to sell cross-border, and existing solutions are missing the mark. At Flow, we believe there's a better way and that global e-commerce should simply work. We have first-hand experience with cross-border challenges from our days working at well-known global brands, which is why we built a next generation engine to power global growth for ambitious e-commerce businesses. Our solution automates and simplifies every aspect of the international e-commerce process for our customers. We remove the barriers of cross-border commerce by offering benefits such as multi-currency pricing, cost efficient and rapid shipping, international payment options, well-defined taxes and duties, and simple returns. Now global brands like MVMT Watches, MZ Wallace, Outerknown, Charles & Colvard and others can increase their customer conversion and grow international revenue starting today. Let it Flow.

