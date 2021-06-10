SMI 11’786 0.0%  SPI 15’124 -0.2%  Dow 34’447 -0.4%  DAX 15’593 0.1%  Euro 1.0900 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’098 0.0%  Gold 1’879 -0.5%  Bitcoin 34’083 2.0%  Dollar 0.8956 0.0%  Öl 72.5 0.7% 
10.06.2021 13:03:00

Roanoke electrical service expert reminds homeowners to prepare for summer power outages

ROANOKE, Va., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Trust Home Services, a leading electrical, HVAC and plumbing company serving southwest Virginia, offers best practices for Roanoke homeowners to protect their families and homes from electrical damage this summer.

The experts at Southern Trust Home Services offered best practices for Roanoke homeowners to protect their families and homes from electrical damage this summer.

"Electricity load is typically highest in the summer months," said Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust Home Services. "Homeowners are cranking up their A/C, plugging in portable fans, using electric equipment for landscaping, you name it. If preventative measures aren't taken when power outages come about, particularly during storm season, data loss is a common risk, and not to mention injury or property damage in the event of an electric fire if installations aren't done properly."

Puzio offers the following tips for homeowners to stay safe this summer:

  • Don't overload outlets: Extension cords and outlet adapters should not be permanent solutions to running multiple electronics at once. If you don't have enough outlets for your appliances and devices, consider streamlining or installing additional outlets.
  • Protect cooling equipment: Be sure that your home's electrical system is grounded so a lightning strike or power surge is less likely to damage your HVAC unit, especially during the summer months.
  • Install a home surge protector: Whole-home surge protection systems provide a reliable and complete safeguard for sensitive electronic equipment. If installed, you won't have to worry about losing important or valuable electronic files during storm season.
  • Install a backup generator: As storms are in bloom, the best line of defense for homeowners is a backup generator. To ensure safe and proper use, be sure to position generators outdoors and away from any structure. Keep them dry and make sure they are properly grounded, performing routine maintenance to be sure they are functioning properly when the need arises.

"While there are plenty of DIY safety precautions, be sure to use discretion, as some maintenance and installations require a licensed professional," said Puzio. "Taking these preventative measures now will ensure the safety of you and your family in the coming season, so you can sit back and relax—without sweating it."

For more information, call Southern Trust Home Services at (540) 343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.

About Southern Trust Home Services
Founded in 1995 as Southern State Electric, Southern Trust Home Services provides residential plumbing, electrical HVAC services, drain cleaning and one day bath remodel services, including 24/7 emergency repairs, to homeowners in more than 60 cities throughout south west Virginia. Roanoke's first to offer a lifetime guarantee on all recommended repairs, Southern Trust Home Services staffs dedicated, certified, licensed and insured, drug and criminal background checked technicians who provide timely, same-day services for a variety of home repairs, installations, and maintenance. An A Better Business Bureau accredited company since 2006, Southern Trust Home Services has financing available including 0 percent for 18 months, and Lifetime Repair Guarantee on stated repairs. To find out more, call 540-343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.

