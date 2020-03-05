ROAMD supports front-line private primary care with focus on emergency preparedness including coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ROAMD, a leader in supporting concierge and direct primary care practices, is helping 'front line' practices around the country prepare for the likely spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Efforts undertaken by ROAMD include helping practices assess emergency preparedness, providing physician member support, and facilitating procurement of critical supplies.

This week, ROAMD launched a preparedness assessment survey among concierge and direct primary care practices, triggering unprecedented sector-wide collaboration. Preliminary survey results indicate strong general emergency preparedness among these practices, including epidemic influenza planning. But respondents are challenged with securing emergency supplies and equipment, and coordinating with community resources in an emergency. Final results will be shared with all respondents.

"We hear a great deal about COVID-19 preparations at a federal level, and among hospital systems," says Dr. Scott Pope, CEO at ROAMD, who previously practiced as an infectious diseases pharmacist. "However, primary care practices are often the first to encounter such cases. We want to ensure this 'front line' has rapid access to best practices in emergency preparedness, resources such as testing protocols and locations, and support obtaining critical medical supplies."

Dr. Matt Priddy, a ROAMD advisory board member and concierge medicine physician, views ROAMD's efforts as essential in filling a critical gap for concierge and direct primary care practices across the country.

"Scenarios like COVID-19 spotlight private practices as the future model for primary care. If your physician has 2,000 other patients they care for, your wait times for sick visits will be too long and the waiting rooms will be too full. With efforts like these, ROAMD continues to be the de facto convener for our industry. Through ROAMD, doctors like me can be independent without being 'alone'. And when you have a public health crisis, like a novel virus, the importance of primary care connectedness cannot be overstated."

For more information or to participate in ROAMD's survey on emergency preparedness, contact info@roamd.com .

About ROAMD, LLC

ROAMD is a fast-growing, technology-enabled healthcare company fostering growth of primary care practices that are pioneering a better way to deliver patient care. Through ROAMD, these physicians benefit from ongoing support in care quality and continuity, cost management, revenue growth, and collaboration with peers. ROAMD believes when primary care thrives, healthcare improves.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roamd-supports-front-line-private-primary-care-with-focus-on-emergency-preparedness-including-coronavirus-301017417.html

SOURCE ROAMD