RoadVantage Adds the 25+ Year Experience of Scott Wolfe to the Executive Team as CFO

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RoadVantage, the #1-rated F&I product provider by agents, dealers, and customers, announces the addition of Mr. Scott Wolfe as CFO.

Mr. Wolfe brings 25+ years of senior finance and operational experience to RoadVantage, and a fresh perspective on managing our continued rapid growth. Through Scott's experience in the management and expansion of small, medium, and large organizations, he acquired a background in banking at JPMorgan Chase (formerly Bank One) and led a significant international expansion via acquisition as the Global COO of Fitch Worldwide (a WPP company). Mr. Wolfe has served in multiple executive capacities ranging from CFO, COO, to CEO. His experience managing the process of identifying, prospecting, and developing mutually rewarding business relationships will prove vital to the success of RoadVantage as we continue to expand our business. His background in financial systems and operations will be instrumental in supporting a solid fiscal foundation to support the exponential growth of the company.

The rapid growth and the great potential of RoadVantage are the primary factors that attracted Mr. Wolfe to the company. "I am absolutely thrilled to join the RoadVantage team," he said about the new position. "As an executive member of many businesses, I've learned to quickly recognize a well-run organization. The team at RoadVantage gives me great confidence that the company can and will take over a large share of the market in a short period of time. Their unerring focus on creating an exceptional experience for all stakeholders is bearing the fruit of growth at a breakneck pace. I look forward to lending my experience to the effort."

"We couldn't be more excited to have Scott Wolfe join our team as CFO", said Garret Lacour, RoadVantage CEO. "Our company is leading the market in product innovations and setting new standards with the highest levels of service to agents, dealers, and customers. Winning top honors with Diamond Dealers' Choice Awards in 2017, 2018, and 2019 are proof of our success and the validity of our mission statement, to 'Deliver an Exceptional Customer Experience.' We're honored that Scott has agreed to lend his knowledge and creativity to help 'supercharge' our dynamic growth."

About RoadVantage

Fueled by innovation, led by industry veterans, and powered by passion to create a better customer experience, RoadVantage is the fastest growing F&I provider in the industry. With a team that leverages technology and a streamlined approach, RoadVantage is setting new standards for performance, with exclusionary programs providing the most comprehensive coverages available anywhere in the industry today. RoadVantage's industry leading service levels result in 98% of claims approved in seven minutes or less, and 99% of claims paid within 1 hour of receipt of the signed invoice. RoadVantage offers a full portfolio of ancillary products through certified agents and is headquartered in Austin, TX with regional offices in Boston, MA; Dallas, TX; Phoenix, AZ; Miami and St. Augustine, FL. For more information, visit http://www.roadvantage.com.

