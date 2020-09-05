RMC Group of Companies Continues to Grow

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - RMC Group of Companies Ltd. ("The RMC Group") has announced the opening of Conuvo Construction Materials Ltd. ("Conuvo") to further expand their presence in the concrete construction industry.

Conuvo brings an exciting opportunity for The RMC Group to strengthen and expand its services. With an experienced team of professionals, Conuvo has advantageously sourced materials with today's most ground-breaking product offerings in the concrete industry.

"Conuvo represents another opportunity to satisfy the needs of our customers by providing unrivaled service, quality and product offerings in the concrete accessory segment. We have heard from the market the importance of having a Canadian alternative, Conuvo answers this call" says The RMC Group's CEO Rod Taverner.

"We saw the RMC Group as a natural partner in this venture as their values aligned strongly with ours. Their reputation as leaders in the industry and the commitment to innovation and quality will be a tremendous benefit to the customer experience" says Darren Snyder, managing partner of Conuvo.

About RMC Group

RMC Group of Companies Ltd., headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta is a regional leader in building materials and operates in four main business segments: Ready-Mix concrete, Aggregates, Dry Bulk Transportation and Logistics, and Building Solutions and Products which includes precast concrete and concrete accessories. RMC Group employs approximately 500 people throughout Western Canada.

About Conuvo Construction Materials

Locally owned and operated, Conuvo strives to be Western Canada's leader in innovative, quality infrastructure and construction materials. Conuvo services many different segments with cutting-edge product lines such as V-Rod and Cupolex. These construction markets include: road and bridge, high-rise and mid-rise, restoration, civil and infrastructure, residential, institutional, tilt up, and precast.

