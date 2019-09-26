RMA's Annual Risk Management Conference To Focus On LIBOR, Cyber Risk, And The Credit Cycle

Current RMA Chair Michael C. Ankrom, Jr. and Former RMA Chair Edward P. Schreiber to address RMA's Annual Risk Management Conference on the digital transformation and the credit cycle downturn, respectively

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading banking industry experts will share their experiences regarding LIBOR risk management, disruption, and CECL, as well as their views on changes to the current credit cycle. The conference, to be held at the Hyatt Regency, New Orleans, La., October 27-29, 2019, will also feature sessions on topics such as artificial intelligence, reputation risk, mergers and acquisitions, and third-party risk management—and an informative discussion between Current RMA Chair Michael C. Ankrom, Jr. and Former RMA Chair Edward P. Schreiber.

Michael C. Ankrom, Jr. is head of Enterprise Credit and Global Banking Risk at Bank of America. He is responsible for leading the credit risk management function for Bank of America and is the chief risk officer for the Global Banking businesses. He also works with the Bank of America Board and Management Committee to report and manage credit risk. Ankrom has also served as the corporate operational risk executive responsible for developing and implementing the company's operational risk framework, with an emphasis on designing and implementing strong internal controls to identify, measure, monitor, and control risks across the company.

Edward P. Schreiber is chief risk officer/executive vice president with Zions Bancorporation in Salt Lake City, Utah. He also served as chief risk officer and regulatory liaison for TD Bank, N.A. and its predecessors, a $180 billion regional bank, for 11 years. During that timeframe, he was responsible for enterprise risk management, which included oversight for compliance, credit risk, operational risk, and market risk. Schreiber began his banking career with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). During his 19 years of service with the OCC, he served in managerial, analytical, and technical positions. Some of the positions held included national bank examiner, field manager, problem bank analyst, and systems analyst.

"Having noteworthy and accomplished risk managers such as Mick Ankrom and Ed Schreiber on hand to discuss the current risks facing enterprise risk and credit professionals truly brings value to the conference," said RMA Director of Member Relations Bill Loftus.

For more information and to register, visit https://landing.rmahq.org/rmaconf2019/landing-2063L-3104NH.html.

About RMA

Founded in 1914, The Risk Management Association is a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry. RMA promotes an enterprise approach to risk management that focuses on credit risk, market risk and operational risk. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, RMA has 1,900 institutional members that include banks of all sizes as well as nonbank financial institutions. They are represented in the Association by 18,500 individuals located throughout North America, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rmas-annual-risk-management-conference-to-focus-on-libor-cyber-risk-and-the-credit-cycle-300926424.html

SOURCE The Risk Management Association