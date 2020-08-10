10.08.2020 23:44:00

RMA Virtual Offerings Grow with Innovative New Courses

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 10, 2020 /CNW/ -- The Risk Management Association has enhanced its growing array of virtual offerings with two new delivery methods of virtual courses, demonstrating its commitment to convenient and accessible training and thought leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

The offerings include seven new self-directed online courses that allow participants to advance through the all-digital material following the pathway that best meets their needs. The self-directed courses are modularized to fit conveniently into the workday, and feature scenario/application-based learning, active decision-making, and adaptability to the needs and skill level of each user.

RMA self-directed online courses are designed to accelerate professional development for credit and lending practitioners – especially those new to the world of commercial lending – at institutions of all sizes. They cover subject matter ranging from financial statement analysis to ethical decision-making and are available either individually or in bundles. 

RMA has also introduced live online courses. They include monthly classes for members of RMA's Model Validation Consortium (MVC) that cover topics such as model risk management policy and procedure, model validation, and model technology, as well as a four-part course titled "How to Pivot from Commercial Loan Professional to Effective Workout Banker," a timely, important topic for all credit and lending professionals.  

Both virtual series are opportunities for financial services practitioners to enhance their skills in a highly convenient and cost-effective way, and are focused on what the learner needs to achieve to succeed in the real world. RMA is excited to add to the list of virtual course offerings in the near term.

"The RMA self-directed and live online courses accelerate the path to competency," RMA President and CEO Nancy Foster said. "They help employees learn more quickly and begin putting their skills to use faster to benefit themselves, their institutions, and the industry."

For pricing, course, and other information on RMA's new suite of Self-Directed Online Learning courses, click here.
For information on RMA's various live online courses, click here.
For information on the Model Validation Consortium, click here.

About RMA 

Founded in 1914, The Risk Management Association is a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry. RMA promotes an enterprise approach to risk management that focuses on credit risk, market risk, and operational risk. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, RMA has 1,900 institutional members that include banks of all sizes as well as nonbank financial institutions. They are represented in the Association by 18,500 individuals located throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia/Pacific.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rma-virtual-offerings-grow-with-innovative-new-courses-301109461.html

SOURCE The Risk Management Association

