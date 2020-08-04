04.08.2020 15:34:00

RMA Names Mike Dignen Director of Membership

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Risk Management Association has named Mike Dignen its new Director of Membership in a move that will help enhance its ability to better understand and meet Member needs.

At RMA, Dignen will manage the Association's national team of Relationship Managers (RMs) and advance efforts to develop, strengthen, and engage institutional membership with the goal of helping connect them to more RMA solutions. 

In addition, Dignen will work to align RMA's core and new offerings to the changing needs of members, and play an integral role in RMA thought leadership through his work facilitating the activities of the RMA Community Bank Council, Mid-Tier Bank Council, and Canadian Committee.

Dignen has spent over 30 years in and around banking, including as a commercial lender and a credit committee member, and has been involved in B2B sales and sales leadership at consulting and fintech software companies. 

"Mike has deep experience both as a banker and in providing bankers with solutions to their challenges," said RMA Chief Strategy Officer Brian Weiss. "He is uniquely qualified to help members maximize the benefits they realize through their relationship with RMA."

About RMA 

Founded in 1914, The Risk Management Association is a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry. RMA promotes an enterprise approach to risk management that focuses on credit risk, market risk, and operational risk. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, RMA has 1,900 institutional members that include banks of all sizes as well as nonbank financial institutions. They are represented in the Association by 18,500 individuals located throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia/Pacific.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rma-names-mike-dignen-director-of-membership-301105751.html

SOURCE The Risk Management Association

Nachrichten

