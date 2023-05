RM plc: Result of Annual General Meeting ('AGM')

25 May 2023

RM plc

(RM)

Result of Annual General Meeting (AGM)

At the AGM of RM held on 25 May 2023, all resolutions were duly passed.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM, other than ordinary business, has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection shortly.

The results of the poll on the resolutions will be displayed on the Company's website (www.rmplc.com).

For more information, please contact

Howard Rubenstein

Company Secretary

RM plc

Hrubenstein@rm.com