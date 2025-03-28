Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
28.03.2025 14:49:51

RM plc: Publication of 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements

RM
1.00 GBP -1.25%
RM plc (RM.)
RM plc: Publication of 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements

28-March-2025 / 13:49 GMT/BST

 

28 March 2025

 

 

RM plc

(“RM” or the “Company”)

 

Publication of 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements

 

RM announces, in accordance with Listing Rules 6.4.1 and 6.4.3, that the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2024 (the "Annual Report and Financial Statements 2024") have today been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM"), where they will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

The Annual Report and Financial Statements 2024 are also available to view on RM’s website at https://www.rmplc.com/reports.

 

In accordance with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule ("DTR") 6.3.5R(1A), the regulated information required under DTR 6.3.5 is available in unedited full text within the Annual Report and Financial Statements 2024 as uploaded and available on the NSM and on the Company's website as noted above.

 

The date for the Company's 2025 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") and the notice of AGM will be published on the Company's website and distributed to shareholders in due course.

 

For more information, please contact:

 

Daniel Fattal

Company Secretary

RM plc 

dfattal@rm.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
Category Code: ACS
TIDM: RM.
LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports
Sequence No.: 380529
EQS News ID: 2108462

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service