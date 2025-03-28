RM plc: Publication of 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements

28 March 2025

RM plc

(“RM” or the “Company”)

Publication of 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements

RM announces, in accordance with Listing Rules 6.4.1 and 6.4.3, that the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2024 (the "Annual Report and Financial Statements 2024") have today been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM"), where they will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Annual Report and Financial Statements 2024 are also available to view on RM’s website at https://www.rmplc.com/reports.

In accordance with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule ("DTR") 6.3.5R(1A), the regulated information required under DTR 6.3.5 is available in unedited full text within the Annual Report and Financial Statements 2024 as uploaded and available on the NSM and on the Company's website as noted above.

The date for the Company's 2025 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") and the notice of AGM will be published on the Company's website and distributed to shareholders in due course.

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Fattal

Company Secretary

RM plc

dfattal@rm.com