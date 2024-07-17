Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
17.07.2024 09:43:57

RM plc: PDMR Shareholding

RM
0.74 GBP 0.01%
RM plc (RM.)
RM plc: PDMR Shareholding

17-Jul-2024 / 08:43 GMT/BST

 

17 July 2024

 

RM plc

 

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Helen Stevenson

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive director (person discharging managerial responsibilities)

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

RM plc

b)

LEI code

2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares in RM plc (“Shares”)

b)

Identification code

RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571 (GB00BJT0FF39)

c)

Nature of this transaction

Purchase of shares

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price

Volume

£0.745

13,422

 

e)

Aggregated information

  • Price 
  • Volume
  • Total Price

 

 

£0.745

13,422

£9,999.39

 

f)

Date of the transaction

2024-07-16 (BST)

g)

Place of transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contact:

 

RM plc

 

Daniel Fattal, Company Secretary

dfattal@rm.com 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: RM.
LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 334534
EQS News ID: 1947687

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

