Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’674 -0.5%  SPI 15’371 -0.5%  Dow 39’567 -0.6%  DAX 18’468 -0.1%  Euro 0.9759 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’090 0.1%  Gold 2’255 0.2%  Bitcoin 59’624 -5.5%  Dollar 0.9079 0.4%  Öl 88.6 0.9% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Swisscom874251Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Trump Media & Technology111854123Idorsia36346343Swatch1225515
Top News
Lonza-Aktie leichter: Bisheriger Siegfried-Chef Wolfgang Wienand wird Lonza-CEO
KI-Aktien neben NVIDIA: Sind Titel von Palantir oder Snowflake die bessere Wahl?
Swatch-Aktie schwächelt: Swatch-Chef will trotz höheren Alters noch nicht aufhören
Tiefster Stand seit über einer Woche: Bitcoin stürzt unter 66'000-US-Dollar-Marke ab
Lufthansa-Aktie leichter: Belegschaft der Lufthansa-Tochter AUA legt Streik vorerst bei - Swiss bleibt bei umstrittenem Inlandflug
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
RM Aktie [Valor: 23796403 / ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.04.2024 14:23:03

RM plc: Holding(s) in Company

finanzen.net zero RM-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

RM
0.52 GBP -5.17%
Kaufen Verkaufen

RM plc (RM.)
RM plc: Holding(s) in Company

02-Apr-2024 / 13:23 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BJT0FF39

Issuer Name

RM PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Schroders Plc

City of registered office (if applicable)

London Wall, Barbican

Country of registered office (if applicable)

England

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

28-Mar-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

02-Apr-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

 

                        % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

                   

 

                        % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

                   

 

                        Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

                   

 

                        Total number of voting rights held in issuer

                   

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

12.766115

0.000000

12.766115

10707581

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

13.991178

0.000000

13.991178

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

 

                                Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

                           

 

                                Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

                           

 

                                Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

                           

 

                                % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

                           

 

                                % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

                           

 

                                    GB00BJT0FF39

                               

 

10707581

 

12.766115

 

                                Sub Total 8.A

                           

10707581

12.766115%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

 

                                Type of financial instrument

                           

 

                                Expiration date

                           

 

                                Exercise/conversion period

                           

 

                                Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

                           

 

                                % of voting rights

                           

 

 

 

 

 

 

                                Sub Total 8.B1

                           

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

 

                                Type of financial instrument

                           

 

                                Expiration date

                           

 

                                Exercise/conversion period

                           

 

                                Physical or cash settlement

                           

 

                                Number of voting rights

                           

 

                                % of voting rights

                           

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

                                Sub Total 8.B2

                           

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

 

                                Ultimate controlling person

                           

 

                                Name of controlled undertaking

                           

 

                               

                                % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

                           

 

                                % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

                           

 

                                Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

                           

 

                                    Schroders PLC

                               

 

                                   

                               

 

 

 

 

                                    Schroders PLC

                               

 

                                    Schroder Administration Limited

                               

 

 

 

 

                                    Schroders PLC

                               

 

                                    Schroder International Holdings Limited

                               

 

 

 

 

                                    Schroders PLC

                               

 

                                    Schroder Investment Management Limited

                               

12.766115

 

12.766115%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

02-Apr-2024

13. Place Of Completion

London


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: RM.
LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 313085
EQS News ID: 1871571

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1871571&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu RM PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu RM PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien: KLA-Tencor, TransDigm & LVMH mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:

✅KLA-Tencor

✅TransDigm

✅LVMH

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien: KLA-Tencor, TransDigm & LVMH mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

12:22 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
11:29 Bitcoin Kurs fällt zurück auf 66.000 Dollar - Tiefster Stand seit über eine Woche
10:28 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Sika, Swiss Life, Swisscom
09:48 SMI wenig verändert erwartet
09:31 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
09:30 3 Knaller-Aktien: KLA-Tencor, TransDigm & LVMH mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall
06:15 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Positiver Monatsabschluss
01:00 Are U.S. Inflation and Employment Rising or Falling?
28.03.24 «Magnificent 7» – die «glorreichen sieben» der USA
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’158.40 19.68 SSMACU
Short 12’405.38 13.86 SSMFBU
Short 12’861.92 8.97 OBSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’667.63 02.04.2024 14:36:33
Long 11’240.00 19.40
Long 10’958.02 13.94 SSSMAU
Long 10’540.00 8.76
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

RM PLC 0.52 -5.17% RM PLC

Banque Cantonale du Jura am 22.03.2024

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Standard Chartered mit Mega-Prognose für Bitcoin: Diese Marke soll BTC bis 2025 erreichen
UBS will bis April 2026 Aktien im Milliardenwert zurückkaufen - UBS-Aktie stabil
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Alternative zu KI-Profiteur NVIDIA-Aktie: Analyst empfiehlt Anlegern wenig bekanntes IT-Unternehmen
So stuften die Analysten die Nestlé-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein
Lonza-Aktie leichter: Bisheriger Siegfried-Chef Wolfgang Wienand wird Lonza-CEO
'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini: Wiederwahl von Trump wäre die grösste Bedrohung für die Wirtschaften und Märkte weltweit
Swatch-Aktie schwächelt: Swatch-Chef will trotz höheren Alters noch nicht aufhören
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Fokus: Coinbase lässt SEC-Absage von Krypto-Regelwerk nicht auf sich sitzen
Lufthansa-Aktie leichter: Belegschaft der Lufthansa-Tochter AUA legt Streik vorerst bei - Swiss bleibt bei umstrittenem Inlandflug

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit