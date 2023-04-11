|
11.04.2023 08:00:04
RM plc: Holding(s) in Company
|
RM plc (RM.)
11 April 2023
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
RM plc
The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation
Contacts:
RM plc
Howard Rubenstein, Company Secretary
Hrubenstein@rm.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BJT0FF39
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|RM.
|LEI Code:
|2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|235887
|EQS News ID:
|1604253
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu RM PLC
|
08:00
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
03.04.23
|RM plc: Directorate Change (EQS Group)
|
31.03.23
|RM plc: Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
31.03.23
|RM plc: Publication of 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements (EQS Group)
|
30.03.23
|RM plc: Share Dealing Notification (EQS Group)
|
21.03.23
|RM plc: Notification of Preliminary Results (EQS Group)
|
15.03.23
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
13.03.23
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
Analysen zu RM PLC
Aktien aktuell im Fokus: UBS, LMVH & Glencore mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: UBS, LMVH & Glencore
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Inside Fonds
|06.04.23
|Schroders: Fünf Sichtweisen zu Multi-Asset-Anlagen in China nach der Pandemie
|06.04.23
|Schroders: Infrastruktur und Nachhaltigkeit
|05.04.23
|Schroders: Echtes Engagement wird die Klimaziele voranbringen
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen üerwiegend fester -- SMI und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende
An den Börsen in Fernost geht es am Dienstag überwiegend aufwärts. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielten am Gründonnerstag Gewinne.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}