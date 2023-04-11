SMI 11'230 1.0%  SPI 14'648 0.9%  Dow 33'587 0.3%  DAX 15'598 0.5%  Euro 0.9882 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'309 0.3%  Gold 1'999 0.4%  Bitcoin 27'224 1.1%  Dollar 0.9069 -0.3%  Öl 84.8 0.6% 
11.04.2023 08:00:04

RM plc: Holding(s) in Company

RM
0.76 GBP 0.22%
Kaufen Verkaufen

RM plc (RM.)
RM plc: Holding(s) in Company

11-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

11 April 2023

 

RM plc

 

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

 

  1.  

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Helen Stevenson
  1.  

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

RM plc

b)

LEI code

2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares in RM plc (Shares)

b)

Identification code

RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571

c)

Nature of this transaction

Purchase of shares

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price

Volume

£0.653691

15,297

£0.653729

15,296

£0.682702

14,647

£0.681

22,026

£0.706

14,164

£0.729

6,858

£0.7506

11,712

 

e)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  • Total

 

100,000

£0.688

68788.49

f)

Date of the transaction

3 April 2023

g)

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

  1.  

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Richard Smothers

  1.  

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

RM plc

b)

LEI code

2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of in RM plc (Shares)

b)

Identification code

RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571

c)

Nature of this transaction

Purchase of shares

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price

Volume

£0.758094

26,236

 

e)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

N/A

 

f)

Date of the transaction

3 April 2023

g)

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

Contacts:

 

RM plc

 

Howard Rubenstein, Company Secretary

Hrubenstein@rm.com

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: RM.
LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 235887
EQS News ID: 1604253

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

