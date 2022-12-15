|
15.12.2022 11:22:45
RM plc: Holding(s) in Company
|
RM plc (RM.)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BJT0FF39
Issuer Name
RM PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Harwood Capital LLP
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
4. Details of the shareholder
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
14-Dec-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
15-Dec-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
15-Dec-2022
13. Place Of Completion
London
|ISIN:
|GB00BJT0FF39
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|RM.
|LEI Code:
|2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|209002
|EQS News ID:
|1514287
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu RM PLC
|
11:22
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
29.11.22
|RM plc: Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker (EQS Group)
|
29.11.22
|RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Award (EQS Group)
|
28.11.22
|RM plc: Proposed sale of the RM Integris and RM Finance Business (EQS Group)
|
04.11.22
|RM plc: (EQS Group)
|
02.11.22
|RM plc: Holding(s) in company (EQS Group)
|
26.10.22
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
19.10.22
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
Analysen zu RM PLC
Handel mit tokenisierten Wertpapieren – Next Level | BX Swiss TV
Zusammen mit namhaften Schweizer Banken (Credit Suisse, Pictet und Vontobel) bringt die Schweizer Börse BX Swiss die Abwicklung von Handelsgeschäften in tokenisierten Wertpapieren auf die nächste Stufe. Der Test wurde im Rahmen eines Proof of Concepts (PoC) der Capital Markets Technology Association (CMTA) durchgeführt.
Im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, erläutert Matthias Müller, Head of Markets & Services der BX Swiss, die Hintergründe zum Proof of Concept und diskutiert die Fragen:
• Warum die BX Swiss zu den ersten traditionellen Wertpapierbörsen gehört, die eine Zulassung zum Handel mit tokenisierten Wertpapieren erproben?
• Wie das Zusammenleben von traditionellen und digitalen Wertpapieren bei der BX Swiss in Zukunft aussieht?
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker"Tag der Notenbanken": SMI und DAX mit Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich im Donnerstagshandel tiefer. Am Donnerstag ging es an den Börsen in Fernost abwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}