SMI 11'053 -1.0%  SPI 14'116 -0.9%  Dow 33'966 -0.4%  DAX 14'287 -1.2%  Euro 0.9873 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'924 -1.3%  Gold 1'778 -1.6%  Bitcoin 16'438 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9297 0.6%  Öl 82.7 -0.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Ceconomy-Aktie sackt dennoch ab: Ceconomy geht mit Zuwächsen ins neue Geschäftsjahr
ETH-Startup Synhelion sichert sich bei Finanzierungsrunde 22 Millionen Franken ein
H&M-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: H&M verzeichnet zum Jahresende Umsatzwachstum
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt nach: CS Immobilienfonds erwirbt Wohnimmobilienprojekt in Genf
Munich Re-Aktie dennoch mit Abschlägen: Milliardengewinn für 2023 angepeilt
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

RM Aktie [Valor: 23796403 / ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.12.2022 11:22:45

RM plc: Holding(s) in Company

RM
0.45 GBP 9.02%
Kaufen Verkaufen

RM plc (RM.)
RM plc: Holding(s) in Company

15-Dec-2022 / 10:22 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BJT0FF39

Issuer Name

RM PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Harwood Capital LLP

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

HARWOOD CAPITAL LLP

London

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

HARWOOD CAPITAL LLP

London

United Kingdom

ROCKWOOD STRATEGIC PLC

London

United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

14-Dec-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

15-Dec-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

8.880000

0.000000

8.880000

7450000

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

7.900000

0.000000

7.900000

6625000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BJT0FF39

6450000

 

7.690000

 

GB00BJT0FF39

1000000

 

1.190000

 

Sub Total 8.A

7450000

8.880000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B1

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B2

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Christopher Harwood Bernard Mills

Rockwood Strategic Plc

7.690000

 

7.690000%

Christopher Harwood Bernard Mills

Harwood Capital LLP

1.190000

 

1.190000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

15-Dec-2022

13. Place Of Completion

London


ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: RM.
LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 209002
EQS News ID: 1514287

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1514287&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu RM PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

10:49 SG-Marktüberblick: 15.12.2022
10:20 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
10:12 Nahrungsmittel - Leckereien zur Weihnachtszeit / E.ON / RWE - Energiegeladene Gewinnchance
09:24 Vontobel: derimail - BRC mit 23.50% p.a. auf Merck, Moderna und 55% Barriere
09:16 200-Tage-Linie weiter hartnäckig
08:54 DAX – Fed nimmt Fuß vom Gaspedal – Was macht heute die EZB?
08:20 Reederei Hapag-Lloyd wird pessimistischer
14.12.22 Handel mit tokenisierten Wertpapieren – Next Level | BX Swiss TV
13.12.22 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Roche, Swiss Re, Swisscom
08.12.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 10.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'461.94 19.34 XSSMDU
Short 11'682.50 13.95 BRSSMU
Short 12'158.66 8.68 DRSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'055.77 15.12.2022 11:42:25
Long 10'565.02 19.00 AJSSMU
Long 10'350.83 13.95 A7SSMU
Long 9'906.11 8.92 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

RM PLC 0.45 9.02% RM PLC

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

IMPT: Heute grosses ICO auf LBank
Fed signalisiert mehr Zinsanhebungen: Dow schlussendlich in Rot -- SMI holt Verluste auf und schliesst fester -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel in Grün
Credit Suisse-Aktie erneut im Sinkflug: Credit Suisse prüft Umstellung in NAV-basierten Fonds für Real Estate Fund International
Holcim-Aktie in Grün: Der Baustoffkonzern verkauft Russland-Geschäft
Roche-Aktie gibt nach: Brand auf Roche-Areal in Basel - Stromversorgung beeinträchtigt
Experte von Morgan Stanley empfiehlt Anlegern, Gewinne mitzunehmen
TUI-Aktie fällt tief: TUI trifft Vereinbarung über Rückzahlung von Staatshilfen
US-Fed erhöht Leitzinsniveau wie erwartet - mehr Zinsanhebungen signalisiert
In der Krise: Credit Suisse gerät weiter unter Druck
Stadler Rail-Aktie mit leichten Gewinnen: Ostschweizer Zugbauer gewinnt Grossauftrag in Kasachstan

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.