RM plc (RM.)

RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Awards



30-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST



Anzeige Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in % AMS AG 128206798 49.00 % 20.00 % Alphabet Inc. (A) / Amazon.com Inc. / Nvidia Corp. 128210693 52.00 % 14.00 % Dufry AG / Partners Group Hldg. AG / UBS Group AG 128206799 59.00 % 13.00 % Wednesday, 30 August 2023 RM plc Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Awards In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations, RM plc announces that, on 29 August 2023, options were granted for nil consideration over the following numbers of ordinary shares of 2 2/7pence each in the Company under the RM Performance Share Plan 2019: Director/PDMR Shares Comprised in Awards Simon Goodwin 300,000 The options are exercisable in the period 31 August 2026 to 29 August 2033 at an exercise price of £0.00 per share. It is anticipated that option exercises will be satisfied by the transfer of shares from the Company's employee benefit trust. Vesting of the award and the receipt of shares will be based on the following criteria: Forty percent (40%) of the Award is subject to a performance condition comparing the Company's total shareholder return (TSR) against a comparator group of FTSE Small Cap Index (excluding investment trusts) companies over the period of 3 years commencing on 01 December 2022 and ending on 30 November 2025. Sixty percent (60%) of the Award is subject to a performance condition relating to the performance of the Companys TSR against absolute targets ranging from 120p to 195p, with this condition also measured at the end of the same 3-year period. No award can vest before 31 August 2026. The Award will be subject to a Holding Period which will end two years after the vesting date. Enquiries: RM plc Fiona ONolan, Investor Relations investorrelations@rm.com Notes: The RM Performance Share Plan 2019 was approved by shareholders at the Companys AGM held on 27 March 2019. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Simon Goodwin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name RM plc b) LEI 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 2 2/7 pence each Identification code ISIN GB00BJT0FF39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of conditional awards c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 300,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume N/A - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 29 August 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



