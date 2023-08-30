Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.08.2023 08:00:14

RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Awards

RM
0.62 GBP 0.81%
Kaufen Verkaufen

RM plc (RM.)
RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Awards

30-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

 

 

Wednesday, 30 August 2023

 

RM plc

 

Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Awards

 

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations, RM plc announces that, on 29 August 2023, options were granted for nil consideration over the following numbers of ordinary shares of 2 2/7pence each in the Company under the RM Performance Share Plan 2019:

 

Director/PDMR

Shares Comprised in Awards

Simon Goodwin

300,000

 

The options are exercisable in the period 31 August 2026 to 29 August 2033 at an exercise price of £0.00 per share.  It is anticipated that option exercises will be satisfied by the transfer of shares from the Company's employee benefit trust.

 

Vesting of the award and the receipt of shares will be based on the following criteria:

 

  1. Forty percent (40%) of the Award is subject to a performance condition comparing the Company's total shareholder return (TSR) against a comparator group of FTSE Small Cap Index (excluding investment trusts) companies over the period of 3 years commencing on 01 December 2022 and ending on 30 November 2025.

 

  1. Sixty percent (60%) of the Award is subject to a performance condition relating to the performance of the Companys TSR against absolute targets ranging from 120p to 195p, with this condition also measured at the end of the same 3-year period.

 

No award can vest before 31 August 2026. The Award will be subject to a Holding Period which will end two years after the vesting date. 

 

Enquiries:

 

RM plc

 

Fiona ONolan, Investor Relations

investorrelations@rm.com

 

 

Notes:

 

  1. The RM Performance Share Plan 2019 was approved by shareholders at the Companys AGM held on 27 March 2019.

 

 

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

 

Name

Simon Goodwin

2

 

Reason for the notification

a)

 

Position/status

PDMR

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

 

Name

 

RM plc

b)

 

LEI

2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of 2 2/7 pence each

 

 

Identification code

ISIN GB00BJT0FF39

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

Grant of conditional awards

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 
  1. Nil

 
  1. 300,000

d)

 

Aggregated information

 

 

 

- Aggregated volume

N/A

 

 

- Price

N/A

 

 

e)

 

Date of the transaction

 

29 August 2023

f)

 

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: RM.
LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 267902
EQS News ID: 1714133

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service



