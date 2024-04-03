RM plc (RM.)

RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Award



03-Apr-2024 / 12:20 GMT/BST



Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Award 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mark Cook 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person discharging managerial responsibilities (Chief Executive Officer) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name RM plc b) LEI 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 2 2/7 pence each Identification code ISIN GB00BJT0FF39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of an award of nil-cost options over RM plc ordinary shares under the rules of the RM plc Performance Share Plan 2019. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 398,907 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume N/A - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 02 April 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



