Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’598 0.0%  SPI 15’254 -0.1%  Dow 39’170 -1.0%  DAX 18’324 0.2%  Euro 0.9793 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’060 0.4%  Gold 2’270 -0.5%  Bitcoin 59’979 0.9%  Dollar 0.9083 0.1%  Öl 89.7 0.5% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Super Micro Computer2776758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343NVIDIA994529Swisscom874251Swatch1225515
Top News
Continental-Analyse: JP Morgan Chase & Co. verleiht Continental-Aktie Overweight in jüngster Analyse
Addex-Aktie springt an: Addex verlängert Liquiditätsspielraum über das Jahr 2026 hinaus
VW-Aktie im Plus: Volkswagen verbessert US-Absatz merklich
Lonza-Aktie moderat im Plus: So viel hat der frühere Lonza-Chef Ruffieux 2023 verdient
Das sind die aktuellen Preise von Öl, Erdgas & Co.
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

ETF Sparpläne: Nachholbedarf in der Schweiz? -w-
RM Aktie [Valor: 23796403 / ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.04.2024 13:24:06

RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Award

finanzen.net zero RM-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

RM
0.53 GBP 0.45%
Kaufen Verkaufen

RM plc (RM.)
RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Award

03-Apr-2024 / 12:24 GMT/BST

 

 

Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Award

 

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

 

Name

Simon Goodwin

2

 

Reason for the notification

a)

 

Position/status

Person discharging managerial responsibilities (Chief Financial Officer)

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

 

Name

 

RM plc

b)

 

LEI

2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of 2 2/7 pence each

 

 

Identification code

ISIN GB00BJT0FF39

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

Grant of an award of nil-cost options over RM plc ordinary shares under the rules of the RM plc Performance Share Plan 2019.

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 
  1. Nil

 
  1. 300,546

d)

 

Aggregated information

 

 

 

- Aggregated volume

N/A

 

 

- Price

N/A

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

02 April 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: RM.
LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
Sequence No.: 313365
EQS News ID: 1872585

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1872585&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu RM PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten